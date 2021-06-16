Why a Pet Isn’t a Part of Your Life, but Your Whole Life

It isn’t okay when a person gets a pet only for ‘simply so’. We should realize that our little friends are called so for a reason. And in this article, we’ll tell you about three reasons why our pets are our whole life. Let’s dive in!

We are Responsible for Them

When our child is born, we don’t live our lives yet. We start to live two lives: ourselves and our child. We feel the same as our kiddo, we think about things our kid thinks, we laugh at simple things as our child laughs at them.

Have you noticed that you start to live a second life when a pet comes to your house? You buy toys for it, you teach it different things, you play with it. You explain away bad behavior to it. You are happy if the dog wags its tail happily, for example.

Also, you are sad if your pet gets sick. It feels that you’re ill too. To avoid this negative situation and keep your pet always healed, you should buy your friend good food and vitamins, e.g. GNC mega multivitamin for dogs. Also, you can read the Sheba cat food review to learn about a high-quality cat food producer.

So, we can compare our pets with children. We are responsible for both children and pets. And it’s the first and the main reason why our pets are our whole lives.

They are Generators of Kindness

You know how much misery there is in the world. Yesterday you read about killing, today you watch about global warming, yesterday you will learn about Covid… Are you tired of it?

Our pets don’t know about disasters, murders, and illnesses in the world. They just live in the moment and enjoy their lives. They trust other living things and see kindness everywhere.

As our pets see kindness everywhere, they are the embodiment of goodness themselves. We know exactly that they love us, they’re happy when seeing us.

And a human is this creation that needs tenderness, softness, and happiness. And humans reach out to other humans who’re able to give it to them. Such a need is inherent by nature; in particular, at the beginning of our era. In that time, people had to escape from danger and find safety. And this mindset has gone to our time. If a person is kind to us, we unconsciously think that he or she provides safety to us.

As a result, we’re expecting to meet kindness around the world. And our pets give it to us. We are sure that they don’t scream at us or get angry at us for something. It is the second reason why our little friends are our whole life.

They Feel Our Emotions Like People

Do they feel enjoyment, gloom, nervousness, loathing? Maybe they are overflowing with love? It’s no matter what kind of emotions they feel. It’s too important that they can feel at all. And their feelings are the same as ours.

Have you noticed that your friend feels love but can’t express its feelings in words? It appears that it has a human soul. So it’s the third reason why our pets are our whole life.

Love your pets and care for them as for children. Try to understand their feelings and express your love to them more. Be happy with your little friend!