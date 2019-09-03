Why Your Business Needs to Launch a Video Marketing Campaign

Video marketing is as integral as any other kind of digital marketing.

A good video can do a lot. It can build your brand, it can promote a new product, and give a behind the scenes look at how your company operates.

It can be difficult for businesses of all sizes to know where their marketing resources should be allocated. You have to put the budget into SEO, some into social media, and offline marketing.

So, where does that leave video marketing?

In this post, we’re going to talk about the importance of video for your business and how a video marketing campaign can be utilized for various means.

It’s time to consider moving some of your marketing resources into a video campaign. Let us help you prepare your launch.

Why Is Video Marketing Important?

In short, consumers love and prefer watching a video to most other forms of marketing. A concise and informative video that has some entertainment value can work wonders for brand building but also work as a complementary piece on your social media accounts and in other marketing campaigns.

Here, we’re going to talk about the benefits of video marketing and why it’s important to put some money into it.

Increases Brand Awareness and Builds Credibility

Videos are a fantastic way to appeal to your desired customer base. If you know what sort of customers you’re looking for, a little research can tell you exactly what kind of video to make. Appealing to the right people and injecting your videos with a heavy dose of your brand will go a long way.

A video marketing campaign is a streamlined way of telling potential customers what you’re all about with audio and visual information. Entertaining videos that educate the viewer on your core values can increase awareness quickly.

This information, whether it be via behind the scenes, product promo, or educational videos, is going to build trust in your audience. The more you can help your customers with each video, the more trust, and credibility you’ll build over time.

SEO

Since Google purchased YouTube a few years ago, it’s become extremely valuable to have videos embedded on your website. Using SEO practices to further appeal to search algorithms can get more and more people to your site. Once they’re there, it’s your job to sell them on your product or service.

Optimize your videos on a video streaming server. Create titles and descriptions with relevant keywords in them, then always add backlinks to your product pages and blog posts. Use your videos to encourage sales instead of just inform.

Conversion Rates

Videos on landing pages boost conversion rates. Why is this? Because an informative and persuasive video with an engaging presentation is preferable to reading the same information on a blog post or product page.

Anyone that has experience in running a business or digital advertising will tell you that your conversion rates tell you if your marketing campaigns are working or not. Video is proven to be more effective at generating genuine product interest than other methods.

Great ROI

The return on investment of a video marketing campaign used to be quite low. Equipment was expensive, it was a specialized field, and if a video looked bad, people weren’t going to give it the time of day.

That’s all changed in the digital age, however. Sound and video editing have become more accessible as have prices on equipment. You don’t have to blow your marketing budget to be able to create quality videos anymore.

Compatible With Mobile

Digital marketers are always figuring out how to catch up to trends and the important one now is mobile marketing. People are watching videos on their phones like never before, which makes mobile video a great advertising resource.

This creates big opportunities for video marketing campaigns to become more personal and geared specifically towards mobile viewers and their needs.

How to Create a Video Marketing Campaign

Now that you know why you should invest in a video marketing campaign, it’s time to quickly go over how to make your videos stand out. Being able to create a decent video is one thing, being able to get it to your consumers requires a different skill-set.

Budget Well

As we said, you don’t need to pour all of your resources into your videos. Give yourself a budget to work under that has room for decent equipment, software, and people to make the videos.

It’s a one-time fee that allows you to focus on the creative side of the marketing campaign. Get good stuff now and watch your ROI increase rapidly down the road.

Storytelling

Speaking of creativity, you should always focus on the storytelling aspect of the marketing campaign. This is how you’ll build brand awareness and the ongoing trust of your customers.

Let them get to know you and your company, how you operate and let them see exactly how your product works and why it’s superior to your competitors.

Keep It Simple

Remember that nobody wants to spend too much time watching a marketing video. Trim all the fat in the editing process and keep it as short as possible with just the essential information.

Cast Your Net

Once you’ve produced your video, make it widely available to your followers and potential customers. This means embedded on your website, posted on your YouTube page, and promoted on all of your social media accounts.

The easier it is to find and watch, the more conversions you’ll see.

Have Fun With It

What video marketing affords you is the ability to entertain and engage your future customers in ways that other forms of digital marketing simply can’t. You can get a leg up on the competition by creating funny, emotional, or just purely informational videos for your products. That’s how you keep customers around for the long haul.

If you found this post helpful, come back and visit us again for more on business, technology, and career planning.