30 First Online Date Conversation Starters

Have you found the person who looks like your perfect match? Are you afraid that she/he will delete your first message without answering it? Remember that you have only one chance to make the first impression. That’s why you should catch the attention of the man/woman you like from the very first line. It can be not as easy as ABC to initiate a conversation with a person you hardly know. However, nothing is impossible. You should be creative and original, sincere, and honest when chatting online. Don’t forget that both women and men on dating sites have their individual criteria for the perfect partner in their minds.

Try to learn the profile of the person on the https://goldenbride.net/russian-brides.html first to know how to start a conversation best. An individual approach to each woman/man is the most effective way to make a positive impression.

Move from “Strangers” into “Favorites”: Phrases for a Successful Start

Do you find it difficult to brainstorm original ideas for the conversation? Don’t worry. Check the list with great phrases below. You’ll definitely find the one that will appeal to the person you like.

What is the wow weekend for you? Have you had such already, or maybe I can help you organize it? Is there a person who has influenced your life significantly? Which 3 supernatural powers would you like to have? Are you an easy-going person, or you find it difficult to make friends? Do you have things you are passionate about and can’t imagine your life without them? Would you keep your word no matter what? Do you agree with the opinion that there is a sacred lie, or you tell the truth always? Can you describe yourself in just one sentence? Is there a difference in the way you and your friends describe yourself? Did you choose the same profession you wanted when being a kid? Is there a film with a plot that has similarities with your personal life? Do you have a life experience you don’t want to have again? Do you believe that everything that takes place in your life is not by chance, including our meeting online? Give me one piece of advice on how to attract the attention of the prettiest girl in the world. Would you like to become a ghost and look at what your friends do when you aren’t together? Would you like to read the thoughts of your beloved if it’s possible? What gift would you like me to give you if you invited me to your birthday party? Do you think that there is only one true love in the life of each person? Is there an animal you associate yourself with and why? What is the best place for you to meet your perfect match? Which place on Earth would you like to visit now and why? Describe your worst date for me not to make the same mistakes. Tell me what your favorite dish is, and I will learn how to cook it. What would you choose if you had a choice between being rich but not being loved and being loved but not having much money? What event would you like to change if you have a time machine now? Can you imagine your life without modern clothes, gadgets, and helpful household devices and still be happy? Do you have a list of the goals for the next five years or the whole life? Do you think our chat online now is one of the things that have been planned by destiny? Is social opinion important for you, or do you do everything you want? Do you think a person should never hide his/her real emotions? Tell me about the craziest date in your life that will always make you smile.

Don’t be shy and start the conversation with a stranger now using one of the starters above. God knows what will happen next!