Picking practical undergarments is easy, but shopping for alluring, body-confident women’s lingerie is a different challenge. The right lingerie should make a woman feel self-expressive, connected, and empowered in both her body and mind, while highlighting her aesthetic strengths.

So, how can a woman choose figure-lattering lingerie that not only makes her look sexy but also feel sexy? Our guide will explore how to pick lingerie that best complements your physique — based on fit, color, and various design features.

Why Body-Flattering Lingerie Matters

Lingerie that flatters the body doesn’t mean “hiding” or covering up “imperfections.” Rather, body-flattering lingerie is designed to enhance and draw attention to specific focal points on your body, showcasing what you currently have.

When lingerie balances your natural shape, it helps celebrate individuality and makes everyday moments feel exciting — helping you feel more alluring, playful, and self-assured.

What “Sexy” Really Means

Sexy isn’t just about looks; it’s a feeling. While physical attraction and self-confidence in one’s own body can be subjective, feeling sexy on a mental level brings out a different level of comfort.

True sexiness is carrying yourself with poise, embracing who you are, and giving off enticing energy, which can have a positive impact on your romantic life. While obtaining body confidence can look different for everyone, feeling sexy in your body begins with flaunting your features and loving your silhouette as it is.

Choosing Lingerie That Flatters Your Body

When in doubt, selecting lingerie based on your body shape can be a foolproof way to look and feel your best when getting intimate.

Here’s some guidance on picking lingerie based on your body shape:

1. Apple-Shaped

Waist-defining lingerie best complements apple-shaped figures. Think high-waist panties paired with a longline bra featuring pushup support, a corset-style piece, or shapewear to accentuate curves. Consider lingerie sets with a darker midsection and brighter/patterned bust or hip sections to best balance your silhouette.

2. Pear-Shaped

A push-up bra, a lace-lined bralette, or a corset top can help draw attention to the upper body. The addition of high-cut panties can visually lengthen the legs while keeping the rest of the body balanced. Go for a thong or cheeky panty cut if you want to soften the hips and keep eyes upward. To best accentuate a pear-shaped figure, consider a lighter top and darker panties to elevate the eyes to the top of your silhouette.

3. Hourglass

An underwire bra paired with high-waist panties — or a waist-clinching bodysuit — can celebrate the natural curves of an hourglass figure. In terms of color or design, symmetry from top to bottom is ideal. Going bold in the color department can help successfully highlight every contour of the body. A beautiful lace overlay can still do the trick in accentuating the body while adding design versatility, texture, lightweight comfort, and a flattering effect.

4. Petite

Smaller, shorter frames can be made prominent with delicate cuts, like a demi-cup bra, a strapless halter top, or a lace bralette to open the shoulders, paired with high-cut panties to lengthen the legs. Mesh panels or vertical lace can also give the impression of more height if that’s your goal. Going for light or nude colors can subtly highlight curves, add an illusion of volume, and brighten the overall look. If you want to avoid a solid hue, a small-scale design can still be visually enhancing without overwhelming a petite body.

5. Athletic

Less curvy figures with a muscular build can be beautifully pronounced with a curve-enhancing push-up bra and hip-softening thong or cheeky panties. Peplum-style lingerie or a waist-enhancing bodysuit can also do the trick in bringing out the body’s curves. Go for ruffles or ruched fabric to further accentuate your shape. Bold hues, contrast trims, or horizontal stripes can all play a role in highlighting the natural, feminine lines and curves of an athletic figure.

6. Full Bust

With a full bust, the right support is of utmost importance. Think a wide-strapped, full-cup bra with supportive underwiring to create perk and prevent strain. For an accentuated bust shape and enhanced lift, consider a longline bra or corset-style top/suit. Bras or tops with small prints or bold colors should be avoided for women with a full bust, which can visually overwhelm the top area. Instead, consider darker colors to refine the bust. If you want to keep the bust balanced yet still amplified, go for a bra with lace edging.

7. Small Bust

A bust doesn’t have to be big to be beautiful. There are ways to accentuate its natural shape and amplify it in a flattering way. Think a padded triangle bra, ruffled bralette, or cleavage-enhancing balconette. A ruched bodysuit can also help visually enhance a smaller bust. To draw attention to the bust while adding dimension, go for a bra with a light color, adornment, or special texture/pattern (e.g., lace).

The One Rule That Always Applies: Confidence Comes First

Whether you have a distinct body shape or fall between body types, your confidence matters most when choosing sexy lingerie. When you feel confident in what you’re wearing, it can change how you carry yourself and help maximize your enjoyment during intimate moments, which can radiate outward.

If a lingerie piece or set makes you feel self-conscious, seems visually “off,” or is uncomfortable or unsupportive on your body, it may not be right for you.

Your Style and Comfort Matter Too

In the end, the right lingerie should reflect your personal style, while channeling both physical and mental comfort. Women’s lingerie that communicates who you are as a person shows individuality while creating a stronger mind-body connection. Meanwhile, undergarments that create comfort physically and mentally can bring peace and relaxation during personal or tender moments.

Conclusion

Your body, your silhouette, your style, your comfort — all of these things matter when selecting lingerie that’s sexy to you and for you. With the right body shape-flattering lingerie, sensual experiences feel lighter, more gratifying, and less intimidating.

Ultimately, when you wear sexy lingerie for you, you give yourself permission to shine authentically, stay present, and exude charm.