Am I Underpaid? How to Tell If Your Paycheck Is Wrong

Have you ever looked at your paycheck and thought “that’s not right.” You’re probably right. Your employer doesn’t get it right every time.

Over 50 percent of American workers have found a mistake on their paycheck before.

If you have started to ask yourself “am I underpaid?” more often, then something could be seriously wrong.

Check out our guide on what to do if you’re not getting paid for hours you worked below. Let’s go!

Why Am I Not Getting Paid?

You cannot know whether your employer didn’t pay you for hours you worked by accident or on purpose.

Unfortunately, many companies underpay workers by design. Up to one in four low-wage workers in the US were paid under the legal minimum wage.

We’re talking serious dollar here as well. The average paycheck was chopped by up to $51 per week. Over the year, that adds up to over $2,600.

How to Tell If I’m Underpaid?

You can keep track of your paychecks with The PayStubs. Just compare your wages with what you expect to be paid each week.

How Many Hours Did You Work?

You need to make sure this matches your paycheck. Remember, you are entitled to pay for any cleaning up or preparation time as well. If you’re wearing a uniform in the workplace while working, you should be paid for it.

Is Your Pay Rate Right?

Ensure that your pay rate is the same as you were promised when you signed up. You should always be entitled to earn $7.25 or over per hour. This is the minimum wage. In some states, this pay rate is even higher.

Are You Entitled to Overtime?

When you’re working more than 40 hours per week, you need to be receiving time-and-a-half pay for the additional hours.

Have You Had Any Unfair Deductions?

Your employer can deduct a number of items from your wages. This includes federal, state and local taxes. Medicare and Social Security can also be removed.

These deductions are legitimate. However, if your employer is charging you for your uniform or breakages, this is not permitted under law.

What to Do Now?

There are many actions you can take if you’re not being paid the right amount. Don’t take any drastic actions immediately.

Report the Mistake to Your Boss

The error on your paycheck could be an honest mistake. Just inform your boss or human resources and request it be corrected.

Consult Your Colleagues

If you’re concerned that your incorrect paycheck isn’t a one-off you may want to speak with your colleagues. Have they experienced something similar?

Officially Complain

If your boss has refused or ignored your request for your due payments, you can file an official complaint via the authority in your location.

Speak With a Lawyer

You can also speak with a lawyer about bringing a class action case to your employer.

Am I Underpaid?

Have you been asking yourself “am I underpaid” recently?

If you are concerned that you’re underpaid, then you need to make sure your suspicions are accurate. If you’re right about the mistake on your paycheck, follow our guide on what to do next.

