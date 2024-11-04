1. Open an Etsy Shop

Opening an Etsy shop has never been easier. Simply decide what you are going to offer your customers and register. Whether you’re a gifted crocheter, greetings card maker, ceramicist, or artist, you can use Etsy to reach customers from all over the world.

This will let you work flexibly alongside bringing up your family. You can even get ahead of seasonal events like Christmas by preparing orders in advance or selling non-personalised pre-made items.

2. Enrol in a Distance Learning Degree

If you want to further any existing training you have once you become a stay at home parent, there’s no need to wait until your kids are at school.

Distance learning providers like Signum Magnum College have a wide range of courses available to study from home, allowing you to become the master of your own destiny with programs from bachelor level all the way up to doctorate.

Not only do these courses mean you can study from home on your own terms, but you can also compose your own studying schedule to fit around your commitments as a parent.

This is perfect if you’re currently on a career break, or looking to return to your career in the future, or swap industries.

3. Become a Freelancer

One of the most flexible options you have to work from home as a parent is as a freelancer. The advantages of freelance work are the ultimate convenience it has for you as a parent who works from home.

Freelance work also allows you to moderate your own income. Need some extra cash on the approach to christmas? Simply work more hours. Need to take time off for a spontaneous family holiday? No problem, work less hours, or take your work with you!

Websites like Fiverr allow you to register as a freelancer and obtain work through a secure portal so you don’t have to worry about the financial cover.

4. Work Night Shifts

If you have some support with childcare during the day, you could work night shifts to supplement your household income. Night shifts often pay a better rate, with benefits that include being able to spend more time during the day with your children.

Whether you work in the medical field, distribution, or a different industry, night shifts could work well for you and your family.

5. Take on Seasonal Work

If you aren’t in a position to take on extra work permanently, but value the opportunity during the holidays, why not take on seasonal work?

Many of these opportunities involve work in the warmer months as a fruit picker or working at festivals. Alternatively, during the christmas season, many vendors recruit for food stalls at Christmas markets or in Santa’s grottos.

As the work is temporary, it will often pay very well, and help you to bolster your savings during the rest of the year. If you’re finding it difficult to obtain work by yourself, you can also use agencies with specialist contacts to find the well paying temporary roles.

Do you have any tips for working as a stay at home parent? Share your tips in the comments section below!