Blending food is a way to create nutritious meals and drinks that fit seamlessly into a busy lifestyle. Whether you’re looking to start your day with a smoothie, make a silky soup, or whip up a quick salsa, an appliance like the Blendtec Blender can turn whole foods into delicious creations in minutes. The versatility and convenience of blending make it a go-to method for anyone looking to eat healthier or save time in the kitchen.

But as convenient as it is, blending also requires a bit of know-how to ensure things go smoothly — literally and figuratively. Here are 6 essential safety tips to keep in mind when blending food with your favourite blender today.

1. Read the Manual

Before you even plug in your blender, take a moment to read the manual from cover to cover. It might not be the most exciting reading material, but it’s crucial for understanding how your specific blender works. Each model is different, and knowing the ins and outs can prevent mishaps. The manual will inform you about the wattage requirements, safety mechanisms, and how to assemble and disassemble your blender.

Blenders are powerful tools with sharp blades and high-speed motors, so understanding their operation can prevent accidents. The manual will also guide you on the types of foods that can be safely blended. The last thing you want is to damage the appliance or injure yourself.

2. Keep Fingers and Hands Clear

It might seem obvious, but it’s worth emphasizing. Never put your hands or fingers near the blender’s blades, even when it’s not in use. Blades are designed to cut through tough ingredients and won’t discriminate between a carrot and your finger. Always unplug the blender before cleaning or adjusting the blades to avoid any accidental starts that could lead to injury.

If you need to push ingredients down toward the blades, use a tamper or spatula designed for that purpose. Never use your hands, and avoid using regular kitchen utensils that might splinter or break, posing even more hazards.

3. Avoid Overfilling the Blender

When it comes to blending, less is often more. Overfilling the blender can lead to spills, uneven blending, or even damage to the motor. It’s essential to be mindful of the liquid-to-solid ratio. Too much liquid can cause the contents to splash out. Too many solids can strain the motor or create an air pocket around the blades, known as cavitation, which prevents proper blending.

A good rule of thumb is to fill the blender jar no more than halfway with solids and then add enough liquid to cover the solids by about an inch. This balance allows the ingredients to move freely and blend without stressing the motor or creating a mess. If you’re working with thicker or hot liquids, this method ensures a smoother blending process and reduces the risk of overloading the blender.

4. Handle Hot Liquids with Care

Blending hot liquids requires extra caution to avoid burns or explosions. When hot liquids are blended, they create steam, which can build up pressure inside the blender. If not handled properly, this pressure can cause the lid to pop off, sending scalding liquid everywhere.

To blend hot liquids, let them cool for a few minutes before blending. Fill the jar no more than halfway and remove the center part of the lid to allow steam to escape. Cover the lid with a thick towel and hold it down securely while blending at the lowest speed. Gradually increase the speed once you’re sure everything is stable.

5. Know What Not to Blend

Not everything belongs in a blender. Understanding what should be kept out is crucial for the appliance’s longevity and your safety. Certain foods can damage the blades or motor, while others might pose unexpected safety risks. Here’s a closer look at what you should avoid blending and why.

Whole Spices: These spices are incredibly hard and can shatter the blades of a blender, leaving you with a broken blender and potentially ruining your recipe. Instead, opt for a spice grinder, which is specifically designed to handle the toughness of whole spices.

Coffee Beans: Coffee beans need grinding to release their oils and achieve the desired consistency. Using a blender for coffee beans results in uneven grounds and can dull the blades over time.

Mashed Potatoes: Blending mashed potatoes might sound like an easy way to achieve a smooth consistency, but it’s a bad idea. The sticky, gluey texture can jam the blades, causing the motor to overheat.

Ginger: Fresh ginger has a fibrous texture that can wrap around the blades, making it difficult to achieve a smooth consistency. For the best results, chop ginger finely by hand or grind it using a mortar and pestle.

Dried Fruits and Nuts: While some high-powered blenders can handle nuts and dried fruits, it’s generally safer to process these items in smaller amounts and with plenty of liquid. Dried fruits can be sticky and tough, straining the motor and causing the blades to stick. Nuts, especially in large quantities, can be too hard and may cause the blades to dull or even break over time.

By knowing what not to blend, you can protect your blender from unnecessary wear and tear and ensure that it continues to serve you well for years.

6. Store Your Blender Properly

Proper cleaning after you’ve finished blending is crucial to maintaining your blender’s longevity and food safety. Always unplug the blender before cleaning, and never immerse the motor base in water. Clean the blades and jar using warm water and mild dish soap to remove any food particles that could harbor bacteria or mold. Drying all parts completely before storage is vital to prevent rust or other damage.

Once your blender is clean and dry, store it in a safe place where it won’t be knocked over or damaged. If you have the space, separating the jar from the base during storage is a good idea. This step can prevent accidental damage and make keeping everything clean and organized easier.

Blending Safely: Putting These Tips Into Practice

Blending food is a fun, rewarding activity, but it’s crucial to keep safety at the forefront of your mind. By following these six safety tips, you can enjoy the benefits of your Blender without worry. Remember, safety first means smooth blending every time.

This USDA guide offers more detailed information on maintaining a safe kitchen environment, including extra tips and best practices. Now that you’re equipped with these essential tips, why not put them into practice? Buy that blender you’ve had your eye on and whip up something delicious. It’s time to blend with confidence!