If you talk to someone in the construction industry about what they find to be the most fun, don’t be surprised if they bring up the topic of demolition. Blowing things up can break up the monotony of any construction job, and some individuals in this niche relish it. However, that being said, you can also injure yourself quite badly if you execute a demolition project without the proper safeguards in place.

You can always handle the job yourself if you have considerable DIY skills, but most people like to leave something this potentially hazardous to the professionals.

Let us take a moment right now to talk about some of the safety tips and guidelines that should go into any demolition project. Whether you’re bringing in someone to handle the job for you or you’re tackling it yourself, you should always have the following strategies foremost in your mind.

Disconnect Any Relevant Utilities

If you’re going to demolish something with an explosive charge, you first need to think about whether there are any connected utilities nearby that the blast could damage. Even if you don’t see any, there could be some underground or otherwise hidden.

Make sure you have disconnected all utilities before you proceed, including gas, water, and electricity. Once those are shut off, you will be in a much better position to move forward.

Know Whether You’re Dealing with Any Hazardous Materials

If you’re blowing something up, you need to think about the content of what you’re destroying. If nothing but sheetrock is being demolished, that’s relatively harmless, assuming no one is breathing in the fumes. However, if you’re dealing with lead-based paint or asbestos, that’s much more hazardous.

If you know that your blast will cause this kind of material to be released into the air, consult with an expert about how to avoid harming not just yourself, but anyone else who will be near enough to be impacted.

Have First Aid Standing By

Even if you feel confident that you’re taking all the necessary precautions, accidents are always possible when you’re completing a demolition job. Accordingly, you should have a fully stocked first aid kit or station at the ready. You will feel glad it’s there if someone is cut by flying shrapnel or something similar happens.

Wear Personal Protective Equipment

You will also want to supply personal protective equipment to everyone who is going to be involved with the project. That includes things like steel-toed boots, high-visibility vests, hard hats, gloves, and safety glasses.

You don’t want to be careless with a detail like this. If anyone on the worksite seems reluctant to wear their equipment, chastise them or take them off of the project.

Have a Plan for the Debris

You should know that virtually any demolition project is going to produce some debris. Be ready for that. Try to calculate how much there will be and what the possible weight is. Then, have a dumpster or something similar close by.

When the demolition concludes, the clean-up can start. Know that you will need to get rid of all the blasted materials before you can start construction on whatever is going to be erected in the demolished building’s place.

Have Dust Control Measures in Place

You should know that the demolition will likely produce a good amount of dust and airborne particulate matter. In addition to having masks for all of your workers, consider utilizing dust prevention techniques before you get started.

This might involve wetting down the site or building that you’re going to demolish. You may also look into the purchase and use of various kinds of dust suppression equipment.

Do a Site Survey

Before you start the actual demolition process, you will want to have some experts come in and look at the site from every possible angle. You need to be prepared for any eventuality when you set off the charges.

This site survey should encompass an examination of any hazards or structural issues that could come into play when the moment arrives. The site survey should amount to a combined effort by several different individuals who can put their heads together and create a logical plan of action before you start moving forward.

Be Aware of Local Regulations

You should also know about any local regulations involving work of the kind you’re going to be doing before you get started. If you need to talk to the local township or municipality, do that. Whether you are going to be doing the demolition in a village, town, city, etc., there will definitely be departments and individuals you will have to talk to. You will not be able to move forward until you have a suitable date and all of the proper permits in place. Otherwise, you may be facing down a lawsuit when you set off the charges.

Know the Scope of the Work

The scope of the work might seem obvious as you head into a demolition project, but this might be a more complex issue than what you originally envisioned. You know what you want to do, but do you know exactly how you want to do it?

Again, the final plan you formulate should be influenced and contributed to by many knowledgeable individuals. You will want to know the exact nature of the materials you will be removing, the appropriate explosive charges to use, and how much what you’re doing will impact any people or buildings nearby, at a minimum.

Start Small, Then Work Your Way Up

You should also be aware that many demolition projects involve several controlled blasts instead of just one. If it’s appropriate, you might start with the demolition of minor buildings or components of a single building if that is safer or easier.

If you keep all this in mind and proceed with an abundance of caution, your demolition project should go fine.