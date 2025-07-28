Stress is something we regularly consider to be mental. Worry. Deadlines. The feeling of being backlogged always. Stress does not end only in your head, it lodges also in your body.

You know that uncomfortable thing when at the end of the long day, your shoulders get stiff. The craning neck caused by computer viewing. The jaw that sets when you are beaten. That is not an accident. That is the body talking to you and making itself heard. The thing is that with time it does not remain in muscles only. It affects our sleep, breathing, thinking and feelings.

So, let’s discover: How does stress present itself in your body? How do you get rid of it? And how spa treatments, such a Moroccan bath Dubai, can recharge our system to be back in the state of calmness, clarity, and balance?

How Stress Affects The Body

When your body feels the stress it enters a state known as fight or flight. This is how your nervous system is trying to take care of you.

The thing is that the stress of today is not related to the fear of wild animals anymore. It is emails, traffic, financial strain, parenting, social media… and there is hardly any chance to rest. Your body does not have a clue. It simply reacts in just the same way, over, and over.

Physically that looks like this:

Strained shoulders and back

Stiffness of the neck or tension headaches

Jaw clamping or teeth grinding

Shallow breathing

Digestive problems

Poor sleep quality

A general feeling of heaviness or fatigue

You may give yourself a stretch or take some painkillers, most of the time however it is not physical exertion that causes it, it is emotional burden. That is why it is important to treat the nervous system directly.

Your Muscles Can Hold Much More Than Just Movement

Consider your body muscles to be a form of storage. As stressful situations, whether it is a big or a small one, go through your body you do not release the tension in any way unless there is a means to release it.

Take any instance where you experience feelings of anxiety: your body will automatically go into a contracted state. The angles of your shoulders lift. Your throat goes constricted. You are shallow breathing. When you have this happen frequently (as many people do), then they will then be the new normal of your body. It eventually causes chronic tightness and discomfort and even injury.

This is why unrestricted relaxation is not something superfluous, but necessity. Your body has to be assisted to release.

A bodily Reboot Of The Mind

Massage therapy is one of the best techniques of getting the stored stress out of the body.

Professional massage does not only feel good, but works in communicating directly with your nervous system. It makes your body signal that it is time to relax. To soften. In order to go out of that high-alert mode and into the rest-and-digest mode.

This is what probably occurs in a good massage:

Muscles start to relax and to stretch out

There is increased flow of blood that provides oxygen and eliminates toxins

The breathing becomes deep through the natural urge of the breath

A mental slowing occurs when tensions are released physically

You get to have that feeling of safety again, and your body can relax at last

How to Know When It’s Time to Unwind

It is very common that people schedule a massage only when they have had some serious pain. However, normally there are some pre-established indicators that your body has surplus:

You are tight or sore without an apparent reason

You cannot sleep much at night because it is difficult to “turn off”

You are having an irritable mood, or being mentally confused

You do not even recall when you last enjoyed a really peaceful body

Tension is Normal, But It Shouldn’t Be Constant

Everybody is under stress in the contemporary world and there is no way to avoid the tension. However, it definitely should not be your default. By clearing out space in which your body can relieve itself, you clear out space in which you can think more clearly, sleep more restfully, be in a better mood more of the time, and enjoy your everyday life.

Your Body Remembers Everything- Give It a Break

You hold many things. There is an emotional, physical, and mental one. And your body tries to keep the pace. It is not made to contain stress permanently.

Whether that be once a week, once a month or the first time you feel the weight getting heavy again, it is just fine to release.