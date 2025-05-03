What began as a modest project to replace a deteriorating model ship at the entrance to American River on Kangaroo Island has evolved into a grand undertaking.

The original structure—styled like a boat model for public display—represented the Independence, a 14-meter schooner constructed at American River by US sealers from Connecticut and Rhode Island in 1803. Long before the official founding of the South Australian colony across Backstairs Passage, sealers were active in the Southern Ocean.

Rebuilding that simple model ship sparked a more daring vision: to create a fully operational, life-sized replica of the original Independence.

“After installing the model, we were enjoying a drink when someone jokingly said, ‘Why not build the real thing?'” recalled Greg Roberts, a founding member of the Rebuild Independence Group.

Permission to use land near the wharf and initial funding for a shed got the project off the ground. Over the last decade, a dedicated community has grown around this dream.

A Short-Lived Yet Impactful Vessel

The original Independence was constructed in just five months by carpenter Stephen Thorne and crew from a larger ship, the Union, under the command of Captain Isaac Pendleton. He had learned from French explorer Nicolas Baudin of an island teeming with wildlife—ideal for sealing.

American vessels ventured into the Southern Ocean after traditional seal and whale populations elsewhere were depleted. Thorne and his team, supplied with Oregon pine from the U.S., built the nimble 45-foot schooner to navigate waters the Union couldn’t reach.

“They likely worked from dawn till dusk every day,” said David Churchill, who initially drafted the rebuild plan.

Heritage officer Anne A’Herran added with a laugh, “Maybe we need to be tougher on our volunteers.”

Once completed, both vessels resumed sealing operations, delivering hauls to Sydney and China, reportedly engaging in a bit of rum trading from Norfolk Island too.

“The profits were so high that losing half the fleet wasn’t a big concern to ship owners,” noted Irene Halley, a tour guide and dedicated fundraiser.

Sadly, the Independence vanished just two years after its launch, likely lost to a storm near New Zealand while heavily loaded with seal skins.

“Very short-lived,” said Mr. Roberts. “Thrilling, intense—and brief.”

American sealers continued arriving on the island in subsequent years, joined by escaped convicts and Indigenous women, some forcibly brought from the mainland and Tasmania.

“It was a harsh time,” A’Herran said. “That was the reality of the era—terrible by today’s standards. Yet, despite it all, some of those women endured and eventually became settlers.”

Unity, Purpose, and Passion

Though the ultimate goal is to launch a second Independence, it’s the shared purpose and camaraderie that have become the heart of the project.

Tony Klieve, a carpenter and founding president, was inspired after his daughter visited the American regions where the original sealers had come from. Together with boat builder Tony Stockton and guided by marine architect Howard Peachey’s plans, they’ve led a team of volunteers through every step of the model ship building process—this time on a much grander scale.

Current president Rod Howard was a tourist before being gently recruited. “Tony handed me some overalls and told me to come lay a plank,” he said.

Soon after, he and his wife relocated from New South Wales to American River.

“Spending time with people who share a goal—that’s what it’s really about,” Howard said.

“It gives us purpose,” Klieve added. “It’s somewhere to be, to meet others, to stay active. We’ve met people from all over the world.”

So far, most of the project’s hundreds of thousands in funding has come from donations and grassroots fundraising like the annual Independence Day bonfire. Over 8,000 supporters have bought personalized planks bearing their names.

Visitors are often drawn to the site by an interest in maritime history or boat models, and they’re captivated by the sight of a full-size vessel being constructed by hand.

“People are inspired by this wild dream: a group of older enthusiasts committed to building a ship and getting it on the water,” said Howard. “And they love it.”

Klieve emphasized the importance of maintaining ownership to keep the Independence in American River as its home port. He envisions the vessel eventually appearing at events like Hobart’s Wooden Boat Festival, training young sailors, and offering tourist voyages.

“You could probably sail it around the world,” joked Roberts, “though I don’t think we’ll be up for that ourselves.”

The Journey Continues

Currently, volunteers are fitting the third layer of the hull. Within a year, the hull should be ready to turn, a major milestone.

When asked about a completion date, most volunteers respond with a chuckle.

“It’d be lovely to see her afloat in five years,” Howard said, “but I wouldn’t bet on it.”

Still, Roberts called the project a triumph for the community: “It’s been slow, yes—but all worthwhile things take time.”