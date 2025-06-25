Does off-road driving appeal? If so, you’ll want to look for some trails in the US known for this purpose. There are plenty, so let’s look at a few right now.

Bridal Veil Falls Via Black Bear Pass Road

Before hitting a great trail, you need the right vehicle. Northside Fleet is a prime spot to get one if you live nearby and you’re on the hunt for a new form of conveyance.

Once you have a suitable vehicle, you may want to check out Bridal Veil Falls Via Black Bear Pass in Uncompahgre National Forest. You can see gorgeous waterfalls, mountains, and unspoiled forests.

Middle St. Vrain Trail

The Middle St. Vrain Trail is in the Camp Dick campground. This is 6.2 miles of trail in the Roosevelt National Forest. Colorado is known for its natural beauty, and this trail is no exception.

Red Canyon, Also Called Peek-a-Boo Canyon

Red Canyon in Utah takes you through miles of cacti and junipers. You can spot wildlife as you go. The fluted sandstone and yellows, reds, and oranges of the rock faces are like something out of a dream.

Schnebly Hill Road OHV Route

This option is located in Arizona. Those who drive it can cruise from the Mogollon Rim all the way to Sedona. The road winds down from an elevation of 2,200 feet. The deep green forests are quiet and still, apart from the occasional screech of hunting hawks.

Ohio State Route 555, The Triple Nickel

Located in Ohio, the Triple Nickel is a 62-mile stretch that gives you a panoramic view of sky, trees, and mountain ranges. Go in the fall to enjoy the foliage.

Route 101

Route 101 goes through Washington, Oregon, and California. The Pacific views are awe inspiring. The oceanside beauty is the main appeal, with cresting whitecaps and soaring seagulls not far from the winding road.

FM 335, 336, and 337

Located in Texas, these three routes are called the Twisted Sisters, and with good reason. Texas Farm to Market Road winds and bends in a way that’s dizzying but immensely fun if you’re behind the wheel. Just be sure to watch out for bikers, as they love this route as well.

Tail of the Dragon

US 129 is known in some circles as the Tail of the Dragon. Located in Tennessee and North Carolina, this is perhaps the curviest 11 miles in North America. There are a total of 318 curves, some of them in dense forest.

Mulholland Drive

Though not technically a trail, this incredible stretch of California road just had to make the list. It has been featured in many films. It’s just 21 miles, but the views of sun-dappled hills make it worth experiencing at least once in your life.

Pikes Peak Highway

Pikes Peak Highway, in Colorado, is 19 miles long and requires a $15 entry toll. Climb to the summit of Pike’s Peak at 14,000 feet and feel like you’re on top of the world.