One of the most popular and fast-paced games in any casino is roulette. It’s a simple premise, where the dealer spins the wheel, and you bet on where the ball will land. Alongside this though, there are plenty of intricacies, including potential betting systems and strategies that can unfold in front of your eyes as play progresses. Once you start to learn how to dig deeper into roulette and the possible strategies it can improve your experience, maximise your potential winnings and enhance your enjoyment.

How to get the best out of roulette strategies

Before we get into the different roulette strategies that you can try out, you might be asking the question “how can I win at roulette every time I play?” and the answer to that is, you can’t! There is no strategy that decreases the house edge or guarantees you a win. To get the most out of a roulette strategy, you must first try out a few different strategies to see what works the best for you. This will help you to make informed decisions at every stage, understanding the odds and how different bets can maximise your odds. Playing online roulette is a little different than against a live dealer or in a real casino, as there are more automated actions in play rather than human choices from other players.

Different types of roulette strategy

There are two main types of roulette strategy to be aware of, before you get into the specific and detailed strategies:

Progressive roulette

This is where you increase the size of your bet with every round. Before you begin a strategy like this you must be 100% sure that your bankroll can handle it without risk. This type of strategy method includes the Martingale strategy, Fibonacci, and others.

Non-progressive roulette

A non-progressive roulette strategy is one where you place the same bet amount in each round, which is a great way to limit your bets, and spending should you have a limited bankroll to play with.

Specific roulette strategies

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular roulette strategies:

Martingale strategy

This is a strategy that is incredibly popular in the gambling world. The simple premise of this strategy is:

Every time you place a bet and lose you should repeat that same bet with double the money.

The idea behind this is that as soon as you win again you are guaranteed to at least break even and recoup all your losses with just a single bet. One of the problems with this however, is that your budget might become unmanageable if you do not win within the next few spins of the roulette wheel.

*A variation on this strategy, the Grand Martingale, is where you not only double your bet when you lose, but you add an extra amount on top that is equal to your initial bet.

D’Alembert strategy

Another common betting system, this is where a player increases the size of their bet after each loss and decreases it after each win. This is aimed at balancing out losses and wins over time. For this strategy, you can only make even money bets, which means betting on either red or black, odd or even, or numbers 1-18 or 19-36. It can be an effective strategy in the short-term but for games with a high house edge it can be costly if you continue to use it over a longer period.

Fibonacci strategy

Following the famous number sequence, the idea is that your next stake is the sum of the two previous bets. If you win, you go back two numbers in the sequence and if you lose you go forward to the next number.

James Bond strategy

The James Bond roulette strategy is a favourite for beginners to roulette, although it does require a large bankroll to be effective. As an example, you need to place the following bets on the same spin. The example is with a stake of $200:

$10 on zero

$140 on 19-36

$50 on 13-18

The idea behind this strategy is that you’ll only lose if the wheel stops with the ball between 1 and 12.

Choosing the best roulette strategy

There are a few factors to consider before settling on a roulette strategy. It depends on the type of roulette you are playing, the amount of money you have to play with, and why you are playing roulette. You might want to employ a different strategy to play for fun as opposed to playing to win money.

There are so many great live roulette games to play online, both fantastic automated and colourful roulette games at online casinos and live dealer versions of the game that can be played in live casinos. Both give you a fantastic chance to try out some new roulette strategies and have fun as you watch the ball spin round the roulette wheel. It’s a relaxed and hypnotic way to unwind, a simple game that you can make as easy as you wish or employ some serious strategy if you want to maximise your chances of winning. What are you own personal roulette strategies that have brought you success and fun in the past?