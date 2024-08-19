If you are looking for inspiration for an event and the possibilities for food and drink there, you have a large selection at your disposal today. Because modern catering is multifaceted and offers the opportunity to cover every taste. Nevertheless, it is of course worthwhile to think carefully about which catering offers make sense and this must be considered individually for each event. After all, every event attracts a different target group and they have needs that need to be satisfied in the form of delicious food and drinks.

The variety of catering should never be underestimated

Every catering company is able to offer an incredible variety of dishes, because those times when there were only meat dishes on such food offers are long gone. Today, modern catering focuses on variety, so that everyone has the chance to extinguish their hunger. When choosing food, you can focus on the following points, for example:

• Meat dish

• Vegan dishes

• Vegetarian dishes

In addition, there is another interesting starting point, because many people no longer want to experience normality when attending events, but expect special features. Catering / extraordinary catering is therefore an exciting alternative to equip every event with that special something. The selection of food therefore sometimes plays only a subordinate role, because the show element should not be underestimated in catering.

Special types of catering – these ideas will delight guests

Catering can take quite different forms and the classic barbecue or BBQ catering is only one variant. Over the last few years, the industry has developed steadily and thus ensured that more and more forms of catering have emerged. So if you are looking for an unusual form in connection with catering offers, you should take a closer look at the following ideas:

• Live Cooking

• Open buffet

• Finger Food Catering

• Catering for facilities such as nursing homes, day care centres or schools

• Business Catering for Companies

• Extensive event catering

Catering experience: Why is live cooking so popular?

Cooking live in front of the guests offers some significant advantages that make catering a real experience. The direct interaction with the guests means that there is no boredom during the waiting time until the food is successfully prepared. Rather, it is an adventure for the guests when they get the opportunity to participate in the catering live. Of course, a certain entertainment factor should not be missing, so that cooking or barbecuing together becomes fun for all guests. Even for those who are just watching.

Apart from that, live cooking proves the fresh preparation of the food and also offers the chance to customize dishes while they are prepared with or in front of the guests. However, extensive catering also includes the range of drinks and in this regard it would be conceivable to integrate the guests into mixing cocktails as well. Live cooking is an interesting variant of catering for companies or private celebrations, because the guests will have a great time and eat delicious afterwards.

A catering with Australian specialties

Beef specialities are particularly popular in Australia and can therefore be found in all kinds of catering. Ribeye steak, T-bone steak and porterhouse steak are just as much in demand for catering in Australia as short ribs or beef ribs.

There is also a large selection of marinades, because the classic BBQ marinade is only one variant that has a large number of fans in Australia. Teriyaki marinade or a garlic butter marinade can convince many people in Australia with their unique taste and are therefore often part of a catering with Australian specialties. By the way, as a side dish, it can be potato salad, grilled vegetables or bread with fresh butter.