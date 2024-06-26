Any business that operates in the food and beverage industry understands the importance of a good commercial kitchen refrigerator. Besides performing a vital role in maintaining food safety, optimising inventory management and improving operational productivity, it can also significantly impact a kitchen’s energy efficiency.

Commercial kitchens often have different needs, so it is important to be aware of what you truly require from a refrigerator before looking at its features and specifications. Here, we have identified five main factors to consider when you are choosing a commercial kitchen refrigerator.

1. Budget

Commercial kitchen refrigerators can be a sizable investment. Prices typically begin in the low thousands for single-door units and increase depending on the size and model of the unit. Do your research and draw comparisons between different brands to see which features are must-haves and which are nice-to-haves.

A good refrigerator should have, at minimum, integrated rapid cooling technology and a reliable temperature control system because these are the key functions it needs to perform in your kitchen. You should also pay attention to the unit’s energy efficiency because that will significantly impact your monthly overhead costs.

Other features such as smart monitoring and alerts are extremely useful and recommended for maximum convenience, but not strictly required if you are really on a budget.

2. Usage

What will you be using a commercial refrigerator for? Is it to store and maintain the freshness of perishable ingredients? Is it to rapidly cool hot cooked items down in the kitchen? Or is it to display chilled goods for sale in the front of the business?

Different types of commercial refrigerators are built for different purposes, so it is essential to understand how your refrigerator will be used. It will affect everything from your kitchen workflow to production quality because it controls the freshness of your ingredients and will be a focal point of your kitchen prep.

For instance, pubs and restaurants may need larger chillers in the kitchen to store ingredients and keep food chilled for cooking/servicing, while service stations and sporting facilities may place display chillers in locations with high customer traffic to entice them to buy cold drinks.

3. Space

A commercial kitchen refrigerator will take up a significant chunk of floor real estate, so space planning is vital. The unit should be placed in a location where it will not obstruct the flow of the kitchen staff but is still easily accessible if needed. For instance, blast chillers may need to be close to workstations for bakers to easily put cakes in them as they are made, but chillers for raw ingredients can sit further away from the thick of the action.

Besides floor space, you also need to consider the fridge’s internal storage space. If you have a lot of ingredients that need to be kept constantly chilled or risk spoilage, then you need a large fridge that can maintain very low temperatures. This also helps save counter space in your kitchen, contributing to reduced clutter and a smoother workflow.

For kitchens where space is really at a premium, there now exist under-counter and integrated designs that can help save space without sacrificing function.

4. Sustainability

Due to the nature of their function, commercial kitchen refrigerators consume a lot of power. However, you can optimise your choice by selecting a unit with a high energy efficiency rating and a climate class – the temperature range for optimal operation of your fridge – that suits your kitchen environment. You can also choose a fridge that features modern, more sustainable elements such as LED lighting, enhanced insulation and efficient compressors.

Energy efficiency is one of the biggest factors affecting a fridge’s sustainability. Energy rating aside, good usage practices also matter to a refrigerator’s real energy efficiency. This can range from something as simple as ensuring the door is closed as much as possible to maintain internal temperatures, to conducting regular upkeep to make sure that no issues are preventing the fridge from operating at its best.

5. Maintenance

As noted, consistent maintenance is important to maximise the efficiency and longevity of a commercial refrigerator. Besides regular cleaning of the internal shelves and racks, you will also need to inspect and clean components such as the fans and evaporators to prevent dust from clogging the systems, and do regular checks to ensure that there is no leaking or overheating.

Larger refrigeration units will naturally be more time-consuming and expensive to maintain than smaller units, but they can also store more items and have more powerful chilling technology. To make the process less strenuous, you should ensure that there is enough space to conduct checks and maintenance. Consider also hiring professional refrigeration experts to do a thorough inspection every few months to catch any issues early.

Chill with Confidence

Choosing the right commercial kitchen refrigerator can be an intimidating experience due to the investment involved and the vital role that it plays in your kitchen. However, you should have no trouble finding something that suits the needs of your business as long as you keep the abovementioned factors in mind, do your research and consult the experts if necessary.

About Bossy’s Refrigeration

With over three decades of serving the South Australian hospitality and catering industry, Bossy’s Refrigeration understands the importance of choosing a good refrigerator for commercial kitchens. We have a selection of quality refrigeration brands from the world’s most reputable suppliers and offer a 24/7 commercial refrigeration repair service commitment.