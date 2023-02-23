What to Wear to a Picnic in Spring 2023

A garden or beach bound picnic is the thing of spring dreams. That laid-back air of alfresco dining, drinks and staying close to your nearest and dearest calls for a comfortable yet chic style that you can feel your most fabulous in from the glow of daylight until the twinkle of the night’s sky. Finding the perfect outfit for springtime picnics should be fun, this is an opportunity to curate a sweet and creative impression that you can turn to time and time again. Here’s a few tips to set you up for the most stylish outdoors occasions this coming spring…

Make it mini

A sweetly simple cropped silhouette is a perfect option for picnic events. Look for a vivacious mini dress style imagined with off the shoulder, strappy or cut out components for an easy way to feel your very best. The light and breezy air of a mini dress marries perfectly with the relaxed feel of outside picnic events. Finish with a wide brimmed hat and tan toned sandals for an elegant and jovial impression.

Choose a set

Matching sets are a creative way to refresh your daytime event wear. Look for a set with wide leg pants that hit your waist for a cinching silhouette that will highlight your frame. Match with a waist grazing style in a matching tone or print, and you already have a stunning look that carries all the feel of a high-level ensemble with all the comfort of your favourite off-duty wear. Finish with white sneakers, sandals or even block-soled heels for a go-to picnic look that’s sure to make an impression.

Think romance

Instantly uplift your look with a romantic, vintage inspired midi dress cut with a flattering effeminate neckline, nipped waist and full sweeping skirt. This is such a timeless choice and perfect for every picnic occasion on your calendar. Finish your look with wrap up leather sandals and an oversized raffia bag for one the simplest yet most stylish looks out there.

Perfect in a print

Delicate, ditzy prints were just made for stretches out on the grass with your loved ones. This is reminiscent of the splendour of your natural surroundings, so it creates a seamless motif that fits your occasion perfectly. Choose blushing, blue or sage green palettes for your prints to stick to the gentle off-duty haze of a day out picnicking. You can find prints in a myriad of silhouettes, so choosing is really up to your heart’s desire.

Effortless elegance

Never underestimate the power of denim and a nice top – it’s a classic look for a reason! This one is for your more relaxed picnics, and it’s a great option for its wearability. Choosing an outfit that’s incredibly comfortable, cool and classic while still looking gorgeous brings an undone glamour that’s hard to beat. Choose a figure hugging corset top with a sweetheart neckline, cropped hem and ruffled accents to contrast with the cool and timeless feel of your favourite jeans.