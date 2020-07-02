CBD For Anxiety: All You Need To Know

The experience of anxiety is a normal part of life. It happens in several situations, from meeting new people, making a public speech without any prior preparation, or a sudden panic situation. Many reasons contribute to anxiety.

Unlike physical challenges, mental problems like anxiety are difficult to manage. They certainly cause problems in daily functioning, but they are treatable. There are many effective treatments available to help people lead healthy and productive lives. Let us find out the reasons that cause anxiety and how CBD presents itself as a useful treatment line.

Fact-finding on Anxiety

In general, anxiety hinders the human ability to function normally. It leads to inappropriate behavior, irrespective of the age. A disturbed mind produces unbalanced output, whether in the field of academics, sports activity, or job scenarios.

Here are some ground-realities on CBD vis-a-vis anxiety. Hard-hitting figures that tell us the rapid progression of anxiety and its impact:

In the US, about 40 million of adults starting 18 years and more suffer from disorders every year due to anxiety.

Though anxiety disorders are curable, not many people can receive the treatment on time. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, only 36.9 percent of patients facing anxiety disorder are meted out treatment.

Several risk factors have a role to play in anxiety. It can happen because of events in life (unpleasant ones), hereditary, or self-personality traits.

People prone to anxiety are more likely to be admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 1 out of 13 patients suffer from anxiety globally.

Anxiety can be in multiple ways. The American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Health Disorders, 5th Edition describes generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and social anxiety disorder as actual anxiety disorders.

How does CBD help in treating anxiety?

CBD can effectively fight anxiety issues even though the market has an abundance of mild herbal treatments to treat anxiety. Clinical trials on humans and research validate cannabidiol as a potential treatment for anxiety disorders.

CBD is believed to interact with CB1 receptors (found in the central nervous system) and CB2 receptors (found in the peripheral nervous system), which alter serotonin levels. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays an integral part in mental health. Low serotonin levels are related to anxiety. CBD is seen as a potential treatment line to challenge a drop in serotonin, preventing anxiety in the process.

A study done in 2011 had shown the efficacy of CBD in reducing social anxiety in patients when they were assigned a demanding public-speaking task. Research has shown that CBD affects serotonin levels in the brain, helping treat anxiety. Furthermore, the role of antidepressants can’t be neglected in regulating the levels of serotonin.

Yet another study of 2019 showed positive results when CBD was given to patients struggling with anxiety. The anxiety level showed marked improvement in 80% of people. About 70% showed a better sleep pattern in the first month of CBD intake.

CBD Intake Methods for Anxiety

CBD is available in different forms in oral and application mode. There are oils and tinctures, vaping, capsules and pills, creams and lotions, and edibles (gummies, latte). So, its uses are diverse and depend on the need for which it is sought after. Talk of edibles, and there are CBD gummies that you can get from https://cbdfx.com/collections/cbd-gummies/ and you can try if you want to experience the combination of taste and effects.

Dosage of CBD for Anxiety

Talk to your doctor to know the right and accurate amount of CBD intake instead of assuming it. Yes, certain variables can help you decide on CBD consumption in a precise way. These are:

The weight of your body

Concentration percentage or level of CBD

The gravity of your anxiety problem

Does CBD have any side effects?

Does CBD get you high?

CBD can interact with other drugs like antidepressants, antihistamines. Research is awaited to find out the levels of interaction of CBD with other drugs and medications. You can also consult a doctor before starting CBD treatment so that you stay well-informed about the possible side effects.

CBD is an extract of the cannabis plant. And, it cannot create a state of “high” like THC. Though CBD oil, tincture, or edible may lessen anxiety and help you feel relaxed, it does not have the potency to make you experience mind-altering effects. This further makes CBD an ideal option to alleviate stress and anxiety.

Conclusion

Hemp-derived CBD has a variety of benefits to handle and cure anxiety-centric disorders. The proper dosage will go a long way towards relieving anxious behaviours—source high-quality CBD products that can be intelligently used to push anxiety. The FDA does not approve Non-prescription CBD products, so check for a label that verifies third-party testing as a quality check.