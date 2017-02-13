5 Rituals To Boost Your Chances of a Lucky in Love Valentine’s Day

Casting a love spell to snare the man of your dreams might seem a bit far-fetched, but a well-known Australian psychic is suggesting a few easy rituals to help singles get control of their life and find love on the way.

Rose Smith, who heads Absolute Soul Secrets, the largest network of psychics based in the Southern Hemisphere, says it’s important to get yourself ready before even trying to attract a new partner.

“We pull in a reflection of the energy we pull out – if we’re not ready then we can actual repel potential partners, or keep pulling in the wrong ones,” said Rose Smith, a psychic and trained counselor.

“We need to make ourselves ready magnetically so we can bring in the right person. If the energy of old sexual partners is lingering – even unintentionally – this will absolutely get in the way of new relationships.”

“Where most singles go wrong with relationships, is they are so busy looking to attract a partner that they leave little time for actually getting themselves prepared for it. You want to make sure our energy is clean and wholesome to attract a wholesome person.”

To get boost your chances of being lucky-in-love, Rose Smith suggests the following rituals:

1. Send out the right message

The pre-conscious zone, or the time just before you fall asleep at night is powerful, try putting a question about love out to the universe when you are in that zone – then stop thinking about it and watch for the signs.

2. Cut ties with your ex’s – literally

Write the name of the person you want to cut ties with on a piece of paper, then imagine that you are cutting them out of your life as you are cutting the paper; then burn the paper to be sure. You’ll know when this has worked, as you won’t have these people in your head anymore, confusing your energy.

3. Call on the pagan goddess

The goddess traditionally has three faces – the Virgin, the Mother and the Crone – to find love, call on all three; the Virgin because you want to be one in yourself not looking to fill a personal hole; the Mother for creation (or if you’re trying to conceive); and the wisdom of the Crone to pick the right person. Just proceed carefully as the goddess energy is strong.

4. Ditch the list

To find a partner you need to get rid of your pre-requisite list – it doesn’t matter if he’s not six foot tall, with dark hair and earning more than $100K – you don’t want to narrow your pool of potential suitors and you might be repeatedly choosing the wrong ones. Think more about the kind of person you would like to meet.

5. Dress for success

When looking for love on February 14, surround yourself in pink – this is the heart chakra – and green, which symbolises earthly or physical love.

Before starting Absolute Soul Secrets, a network of 70 psychics throughout Australia and overseas, Rose worked as a counselor in a local women’s health centre. She also has a MBA concentrating in leadership and innovation, a degree in psychology, is trained in counseling and taught ethics and counseling at Southern Cross University. Now what matters most to her, is making a positive difference in the world.

Rose says there’s no point just sitting around waiting for your soul mate to turn up on your doorstep either – you might be waiting forever.

“There’s no ‘one’ person who is Mr or Mrs Right – this can change depending on where you are on your own path. We get multiple chances at love. It’s much better to get on with your life and do things that make you happy.”

“This raises your own vibration and when your energy is firing, people will notice you. When you walk into a room people will want to talk to you. That’s really the most important thing to focus on when looking for love.”

