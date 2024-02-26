According to a 2023 study, more young Australian females have reported suffering from shoulder pain than males. This is concerning as shoulder pain can significantly disrupt our daily routines and activities, leading to a lower quality of life.

Given that many factors could cause shoulder pain in individuals, such as employment status, physical activity and mental health, it stands to reason that effective shoulder pain management requires a long-term holistic lifestyle approach.

As such, we present nine lifestyle changes designed to support shoulder pain management and boost your overall mobility and health.

1. Adopt an Ergonomic Workspace

In today’s digital age, many of us spend hours hunched over computers. This poor posture can lead to strained shoulders. An ergonomic workspace can significantly reduce shoulder strain by supporting the right muscles to ensure good posture. The ideal posture involves keeping your shoulders back and down, your chest open, and your neck in a neutral position.

Some simple changes you can make include adjusting the height of your chair so that your feet rest flat on the floor, ensuring that your computer screen is at eye level to avoid hunching, and using a keyboard and mouse that allow your wrists to remain straight.

You can also consider investing in ergonomically designed equipment such as chairs, tables and accessories like cushions and stationery.

2. Incorporate Regular Exercise

To correct poor posture and relieve shoulder pain, it is important to strengthen the shoulder muscles. The best way to do this is to engage in regular exercise – particularly routines that enhance the strength and flexibility of the shoulder, chest, and upper back muscles.

Low-impact exercises such as swimming or water aerobics can also help with shoulder pain management. They can strengthen your muscles more gradually without putting too much strain on your shoulders. Practicing yoga or Pilates can also help improve your posture by strengthening the core muscles that support your spine.

3. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Excess body weight can increase the strain on your shoulder joints, leading to pain and discomfort. Keeping a balanced diet (fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains), along with regular physical activity, can help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight, thus decreasing your risk of developing shoulder problems.

4. Use Proper Techniques and Tools

Whether engaging in sports, performing household chores, or lifting heavy objects, using the correct techniques can help in shoulder pain management and prevent accidental muscle strains.

For example, when lifting, keep the load close to your body, bend at the knees, and use your leg muscles, not your back or shoulders, to lift. If you participate in sports involving repetitive arm movements, such as tennis or baseball, be sure to use proper form and techniques, as well as the proper equipment to activate the right muscles and reduce shoulder strain from unconscious overcompensation.

5. Modify Your Sleeping Position

Your sleeping position can significantly affect your shoulders, especially if you tend to sleep on one side or with your arm under your pillow, which can compress the shoulder muscles overnight.

Try to sleep on your back with a supportive pillow to maintain proper alignment of your spine, neck, and shoulders. If you prefer sleeping on your side, switch sides periodically or use a body pillow to reduce pressure on your shoulders.

6. Opt for Supportive Footwear

Surprisingly, the shoes you wear can have an impact on shoulder health. Wearing supportive footwear helps maintain proper posture and alignment of your spine, which can prevent unnecessary strain on your shoulder muscles. Choose shoes with good arch support and cushioning, especially if you spend a lot of time standing or walking.

7. Stress Management

Stress often manifests physically, leading to tense shoulder muscles and discomfort. Integrating stress management techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or gentle stretching into your daily routine can alleviate this tension.

Deep breathing exercises help promote relaxation across your body, easing muscle tightness. Meditation and mindfulness can clear your mind and reduce physical stress, while yoga combines mental calmness with direct muscle stretching.

Seeking Professional Help

If shoulder pain persists despite your best efforts with lifestyle changes and home remedies, it’s important to seek professional help.

A healthcare provider can offer a comprehensive evaluation to identify the underlying cause of your pain and recommend an appropriate shoulder muscle pain treatment plan. This could involve a range of specialists, from physiotherapists and chiropractors to orthopaedic surgeons, depending on the nature of your shoulder issue.

Professionals can provide tailored advice, rehabilitation exercises, and in some cases, more advanced treatments such as medication, injections, or surgery. They can also guide you on how to prevent future injuries and manage pain through proper techniques and lifestyle adjustments.

Don’t let shoulder pain go unchecked. Getting a professional assessment can make a significant difference in your recovery and overall shoulder health.