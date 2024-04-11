Flirting with the idea of switching to the wide and wonderful world of wireless bras but not sure where to start? You’ve come to the right place! A wireless bra is the ultimate piece if you are looking for all things comfort and all things support – no compromises necessary! Keep reading to discover all the beautiful benefits you can expect when you make the change and wander over to the wireless style for your everyday bra wearing…

Comfort

The first and most significant plus when it comes to a wire free bra is definitely comfort! Without that hard, digging wire with you all day long you will notice that you immediately feel freer, and you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing a supportive style at all! The Racerback Bra is an ideal style if you want to forget you’re wearing your bra all together, with a beautiful racerback design that hides neatly beneath all your tops, dresses and tees, this piece brings the support with high-stretch, seamless material and adjustable straps too!

Support

That’s right, you can still expect the support you really need from your wireless bra! The Bamboo Ultimate Skinny Strap Bra is the perfect example of a piece that still brings a snug and secure fit that won’t ride, roll or dig at all throughout the day. The scoop neckline fit is cut from ultra-breathable bamboo that will work to regulate your temperature and keep you supported with a seamless stretch hem – no uncomfortable back clasps included! The streamlined, spaghetti straps are adjustable, so you can play around and find the perfect fit for you.

Convenience

If you’re looking for underwear that you can take with you all throughout the day and night too, then look no further than the Travel Lace Bra and the Travel Ultimate Adjustable Bra. These are both crafted from quick drying material that is ultra-lightweight, so it is effortless to wear and easy to pack. With features like seamless finishes, adjustable straps and reinforced double stitching, the made-to-travel styles are specially designed to keep you supported and comfortable on every adventure ahead of you. The Travel Ultimate Adjustable Bra brings you that stunning and striking minimalist look that you are sure to love for a long time to come, while the Travel Lace Bra provides a high-quality, high-stretch lace hem for an added romantic touch that is all things support and all things style.

Invest in a wireless bra, enjoy the best of both worlds!

All Bella Bodies wireless bras are made with support in mind, so you can expect to find features like high-stretch properties, adjustable straps, extra double stitching and removable bra cups so you can wear and love your newest style just the way you need to.

Are you ready to make the change and invest in a wireless bra? With all these benefits and more, the results are in and it is the wireless bra for the win! Find your way to your next upgrade today.