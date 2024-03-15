Roccoco Botanicals, the acclaimed Australian skincare brand, has once again been distinguished at the prestigious Allē Awards, marking a historic consecutive win for the company. The Allē Awards, often likened to the Oscars of Cosmetic Innovation, spotlight the remarkable strides in cosmetics research and development.

This year, Roccoco Botanicals triumphed in the microbiome category with their revolutionary Overnight Recovery Mask, a sleeping mask designed to reset the skin’s circadian rhythm and rapidly accelerate repair of the skin whilst you sleep.

The announcement was made during the exclusive awards dinner on March 6, 2024, at The Biltmore Los Angeles. This gala event was a highlight of the Beauty Accelerate conference, gathering luminaries from across the beauty industry.

Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T), the esteemed organizer of the Allē Awards, oversaw the competition, which drew numerous innovative entries this year. A panel of expert judges meticulously evaluated each submission based on a range of criteria, culminating in the selection of the finalists and winners for their exceptional contributions to beauty and skincare innovation.

Jacine Greenwood, CEO and founder of RoccocoBotanicals, expressed her gratitude and excitement over the win, highlighting the Overnight Recovery Mask’s unique ability to harness the skin’s natural processes for rejuvenation. “Winning the Allē Award for the second year in a row is not just an honour for Roccoco Botanicals but a testament to our commitment to pioneering in the field of cosmetic innovation,” Greenwood stated.

Rachel Grabenhofer, the awards organizer and managing scientific editor of Cosmetics & Toiletries, commented on the competitive nature of this year’s awards, saying, “The level of innovation we’ve seen this year was exceptional, with very little separating the finalists. Roccoco Botanicals’ win is a reflection of their outstanding contribution to the industry.”

Roccoco Botanicals first made Australian history in 2022 with their Ruby Crystal Cleanser, establishing the brand’s reputation for groundbreaking products. The Allē Awards win further cements Roccoco Botanicals’ position as a leader in skincare innovation.

About Roccoco Botanicals: For over a decade, RoccocoBotanicals has been at the forefront of harnessing the synergistic power of nature and phytochemistry to deliver rapid, transformative results for the skin. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Roccoco continues to redefine skincare standards, offering products that cater to a wide range of skin concerns.

For further information about Roccoco Botanicals and their award-winning products, please visit www.au.roccoco.com.