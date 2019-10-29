Five signs it’s time for a new mattress

Buying a new mattress could make a significant change to how your body feels, moves, and even how you sleep. Mattresses only have a lifespan of 7-10 years, and after that their structure and integrity becomes compromised. It can be hard to spot these changes in your trusted mattress, but these are the main signs it’s time to part with your trusty bed.

Here are the top five signs your mattress needs to be replaced.

1.You consistently wake up sniffing and congested

Even though your mattress may look spotlessly clean, it could be harboring allergens like mould, mildew and dust mites. Many people are allergic to mould and mildew, and even more people are allergic to dust mites. In fact, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) said dust mites may be the most common cause of year-round allergies, and this applied worldwide.

One German study said “Particles of house dust mite faeces trigger allergic respiratory diseases and contact eczema in approximately 4 million people [in the country]”

The study selected 32 people suffering from dust mite allergy. After giving them a hypoallergenic mattresses to sleep on, the participants experienced a huge 43% drop in allergy symptoms. The study said: “The well-being of the persons concerned increased significantly.”

On top of allergies, a study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology also found mould and bacteria could trigger sleep apnea, asthma and other “sleep-disordered breathing” issues.

Not only is the thought of bacteria and mould in your mattress disgusting, it could be increasing your body’s inflammatory response and activating allergies and poor breathing. If you’re even a little bit sniffly every morning, it’s time for a new mattress.

2. You’re waking up sore

Sometimes we fall asleep in a strange position and wake up with a few aches, but waking everyday with pain is not normal. An old mattress that’s lost its structural support can leave you sleeping in a hunched position, or if you sleep on your side, in a collapsed curve; unnatural position for extended periods.

Research agrees. One study looked at 60 healthy men and women with minor musculoskeletal sleep-related pain and compromised sleep. After participants were given a new bed, they experienced better sleep quality, and reduced back discomfort.

3. You have consistently bad sleeps

Consistently bad sleep leaves you exhausted, and studies show it is associated with continuous activation of the 2 major components of the stress system: the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis and the sympathetic nervous system. One of the best stress relievers is rest and sleep, so if you continue to have poor sleep, this cycle continues to be activated.

Don’t let sleep pull you down the hole of stress and exhaustion. A new mattress might be all it takes to improve your sleep.

4. You’re not able to fall asleep

You may think having too much on your mind is stopping you from falling asleep each night, but it could be your mattress.

One study of elderly adults with problems getting to sleep showed improved sleep latency and less muscle skeletal pain when they switched to a new medium-firm mattress. Getting to sleep fell from an average of 67 minutes to just 21 minutes, all thanks to the new mattress.