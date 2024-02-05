When it comes to planning a wedding, your venue is by far the most important choice you will make. Of course, the perfect flowers, dress and everything else play a part but your venue is your backdrop to everything. It’s what will tie it all together, and be the setting for everything else to take place- so it’s really important to choose wisely! Not to mention, depending on the package that you choose your venue will also be providing the food and drinks, which is such an important part of the day. So research thoroughly, check out what’s available in your budget and which suits the style and theme of your wedding. If you’re getting married in Sydney you’ll simply be spoiled for choice, here are a few ideas to get you started.

Deckhouse

Deckhouse stands out as a top choice for couples looking for a romantic wedding venue in Sydney. It’s set against the stunning backdrop of Sydney Harbour, and seamlessly integrates into its park side and waterfront surroundings. With space for small and large ceremonies, the floor-to-ceiling glass windows, exclusive outdoor terrace, deck and private bar means it suits any kind of wedding. The venue’s dreamy wedding packages include exquisite menus, impeccable service and breath-taking views. This means that every moment of your special day spent here becomes a cherished memory that lasts a lifetime. Nestled between Woolwich Dock and Clarkes Point Reserve, this venue transforms dreams into unforgettable realities.

Taronga Centre

Perched majestically at Taronga Zoo, the Taronga Centre is a wedding venue that takes romance to new heights- quite literally. Can you imagine exchanging vows with Sydney’s iconic skyline as your backdrop?! This venue offers breath-taking views but there are customizable menus that cater to diverse tastes, from gourmet delights to bespoke packages. The venue can hold intimate events from just fifteen people in their boardroom for lavish affairs, or up to a whopping two thousand in Taronga’s grounds. So whether your wedding is tiny or huge, it’s somewhere to consider!

Gunners’ Barracks

If you and your bride or groom-to- be are seeking a touch of history and timeless elegance, Gunners’ Barracks is a real gem. It’s nestled in Mosman and gives panoramic views of Sydney Harbour, with plenty of historic charm and lush gardens for beautiful wedding pictures. The meticulously curated menus showcases a fusion of modern and classic culinary delights. They offer all-inclusive packages too so if you want everything taken care of and have a relaxed wedding planning experience then this could be for you.

Ovolo Woolloomooloo

The picturesque Woolloomooloo Wharf is home to Ovolo Woolloomooloo is where whimsical meets luxury. This venue is a haven for couples who desire a trendy and distinctive wedding celebration. The location is just a stroll away from the Royal Botanic Garden, providing an urban oasis for your special day. The packages here are as unique as the venue itself, offering a blend of modern flair and culinary excellence.

The Grounds of Alexandria

If you’re going for a rustic charm vibe for your wedding, The Grounds of Alexandria is a standout choice. It’s tucked away in the heart of the city but has plenty of lush greenery, fairy lights and a rustic ambiance that suits many kinds of weddings. The menus are a celebration of fresh, locally sourced ingredients, with options ranging from casual feasts to formal dining experiences. It’s an enchanting venue which is perfect for couples seeking a laid back yet stylish celebration.

Doltone House

With multiple locations across Sydney, Doltone House is synonymous with urban chic weddings. Whether at Jones Bay Wharf, Darling Island, or Hyde Park, each venue offers a sophisticated backdrop for your nuptials. The diverse menus at Doltone House showcase culinary excellence, and the packages can be tailored to suit your preferences. From waterfront views to city skyline panoramas, Doltone House ensures a wedding that reflects your style and sophistication.