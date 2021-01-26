How to Plan the Perfect Stay-at-Home Valentine’s Date Night

Although we did a pretty good job in keeping the Coronavirus pandemic under control, the danger is far from over, with new strains lurking out there each day. And because some of the restrictions are still in effect, couples are left with a limited number of safe ways to celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day.

Even though things may seem grim, all is not lost. With a little bit of creativity and some effort, you can have an unforgettable Valentine’s date night right at home. And since Valentine’s day is just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start planning your romantic evening. Follow the tips below if you want to knock your partner’s socks off or maybe even some other undergarments, nudge-nudge, wink-wink.

Build Up the Suspense

Starting now, begin to leave small hints for your partner to build the anticipation. Getting ready for the date is part of the whole romantic experience and it can be just as fun as the date itself. For instance, you can leave small post-it notes, send texts or even memes to let your partner know that you’re definitely up to something. If you want to take things a step further, you can play a mystery game with your beloved Sherlock to spice up the atmosphere. Leave small clues around the house or send puzzling photos that’ll keep them guessing.

Remember that scene from the “Tourist” where Elise finds a wardrobe full of luxurious items for her to get ready for the long-awaited date with Pierce? Create something similar for your loved one to find so they can pamper themselves before the date. It can be a personal care set so they can get perfectly ready for date night or some sexy lingerie that’ll turn up the heat in the bedroom.

Find the Perfect Gift

You may think that there’s enough time to buy Valentines gift, but this sneaky date may come quicker than you think. Last-minute presents are the worst and it may be even better to show up with no gift at all instead of giving something that has no value whatsoever. Have the perfect gift sorted out in time so you can focus on your other romantic plans in peace. But what is a good Valentine’s Day gift, anyway?

Any gift that you’ve put some thought into can be a good Valentine’s Day present. It should show that you know this person, that you’ve listened, that you care about their needs. If you’re thinking that more money equals a better present, you’re wrong. In fact, the loveliest Valentine’s Day gifts that people enjoy receiving the most are chocolates. Simple as that, but don’t forget that the personal touch is everything. A box of cheap supermarket-bought chocolates simply doesn’t cut it.

Instead, you can go for your partner’s favourite chocolates – but arranged in the form of a gorgeous bouquet. This is a unique twist on two of the most popular Valentines gifts – chocolate and followers. This kind of a specially crafted edible present will show that you’ve put some time and effort into. Besides bouquets, you can also find edible gift arrangements in all shapes and sizes you can think of and they can be fully customised in accordance to your preference and budget.

What’s best, you can order these thoughtful and unique Valentines gifts online and escape the “I love you” plushie frenzy in the malls and stores. Some companies even offer same day Valentines gift delivery, so you can scratch that showing up with no present part. What makes edible Valentine’s day gifts so awesome is that they give you the opportunity to literally shower your partner with a bunch of small and sweet presents instead of giving something big and showy that they may even not like.

For instance, if your girl is a spa aficionado, you can get her a luxurious hamper filled with delicious chocolates and personal care items such as bath bombs, soaps and essential oils. You can also include a silk eye mask or pair of fluffy slippers to add an extra spa moment. To top things off, throw in a bottle of her favourite wine for a real pampering experience.

Men also like to be pampered with food but in a different way. There are fine Valentine’s gifts specially crafted for distinguished gentlemen who like to enjoy the finer things in life. You can give him the gift of a delicious tipple that can be fixed and served straight from the hamper that’s jam-packed with exquisite Belgian chocolate. If your guy is a fan of craft beer, you can surprise him with a beer tasting hamper complete with some tasty cheese, a tasting paddle, and appropriate glassware for maximum enjoyment.

If you’re buying a present for a proud plant parent, you can get them a hamper that besides the sweet edible treats features a lush plant inside. Why get fresh cut roses that will end in the trash in a week or less when you can gift them a living plant that will flourish for many years to come?

Make the Necessary Arrangements

Ensure your date goes as smooth as possible by making all the necessary arrangements to have the place just for the two of you. If you have a flatmate, let them know about your plan ahead of time to avoid any awkward situations. No one wants to be a third wheel, especially on Valentine’s Day. If you’re married with kids you can either plan a PG date night to include those little rascals or mandate an early bedtime and enjoy a private dinner for two.

Win Their Heart with Food

Decide whether you’ll be cooking dinner yourself or ordering take out. If you’re cooking dinner, prepare some of your tried and tested recipes and leave the experiments for some other time. Be mindful of your partner’s diet choices no matter how crazy they may seem to you. Don’t try to make them cheat on their diet just because it’s Valentine’s Day. For instance, if they’re following a ketogenic diet, forget about pasta and get your grill ready.

If cooking isn’t your forte, do yourself a favour and order delivery in order to avoid a dinner flop. Choose something you both enjoy and use that extra time on your hands to create a fine dining setup. Bring out that fancy dinnerware set you keep for special occasions to put your best foot forward. Regarding the drinks, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of champagne, just make sure you have the appropriate champagne glassware to make those bubbles feel even more special.

Set the Right Mood

Bad lighting can single handedly ruin a perfectly planned romantic dinner because it changes the whole ambience. If you don’t have dimmer lights, opt for a candlelit dinner and let the mesmerizing light of the candle enchant the atmosphere. To tie everything together, put on some romantic music and let it work its magic. Bonus points if you nail that “OMG it’s our song” moment.