How to Use SEO Marketing to Boost Your Website Ranking

Regardless of how online marketing is evolving, SEO is going to rule even in 2017. According to HubSpot, “Approximately 12 billion online searches are conducted alone in the US”. It shows that most of the companies today invariably depend a lot on SEO. Unfortunately, some companies can’t implement SEO strategies like a pro. And as its algorithms keep changing, framing an effective strategy is indeed difficult.

There are several SEO services providers out there, that help eCommerce sites to drive massive traffic and increase their conversion rates. However, if you’re confident in doing it yourself, then here are some ways to use SEO marketing to boost your website ranking.

Design SEO-Friendly Website

Today, most of the searches are done through mobiles. Mobify.com says that 1.2 billion people are accessing various websites from their mobiles. When your website is SEO-optimized, it won’t take much time in loading. In such a situation, if you don’t have an SEO-friendly website, you will lose thousands of customers. Make sure that your website can be accessed quickly from any mobile device.

Posting Content on Social Media Platforms

Share content on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others. Google gives great importance to such content. Hence, it will be indexed more quickly. So, start posting meaningful content on these platforms to increase brand’s visibility. According to Blog.kissmetrics.com, the links in your content on social media sites help the Google’s crawler to know more about your company. After that, it gives ranks on the basis of keyword phrases.

Engage Audiences through Videos

Videos can engage audiences for hours. With interesting video uploading, you can improve your website’s ranking. As per a report presented by Marketing Land, videos contribute to nearly 62% of Google searches. Moreover, you will get 50 times better organic traffic by sharing videos on YouTube and other sites.

Use Voice Search Function

Voice search functions are time-saving and safe. It has freed the users from the pain of typing phrases on the search bar. Today, Google and Microsoft have launched their own voice search software. It shows how much popular this function has become. Your customer can search anything with it while watching TV. So, use it fully on your website to enhance your visitors’ experiences.

Opt for Local SEO

To hit the relevant audience, local SEO is a must. Google should know where you’re situated. By knowing your location, Google can bring in prospective customers for you, though not directly. It will index your page in a way that the local audience will get a better visibility of your offerings. Create keywords based on your location. Also, customize the content to meet the needs of your local consumers.

