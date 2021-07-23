20 Terms in Video Games You Should Know

New gamers have to face several difficulties. Not only may the chosen solution require a tough learning curve, but also there are numerous terms used by other players that make the process even more complicated. Apart from keeping on practicing, beginners have to increase their awareness of the industry.

The benefits of this decision are obvious. First of all, customers are enabled to be engaged in communication with other games much more efficiently and understand their tips and recommendations to the full extent. Besides, it is a great way to simplify the interaction between different members of the same team and make you find additional facts about tricks that would help you perform better.

League of Legends, Dota, Everquest, Battlefield, Warcraft — these products definitely can boast of their unique glossary, knowing of which is a must-have for any participant. However, this time, the focus is laid on more general yet unclear words, abbreviations, and others that will help you dive into different games smoother. It is especially helpful if you are interested in activities like free pokies and other online entertaining services. Onwards!

1. AAA

These are known high-end games that are developed by giant software providers.

2. RNG

This abbreviation determines a random number generator. The purpose of this machine is pretty understandable — to change the course of the games and add more unexpected scenarios to them. In the field of casino games, an alternative engine is preferred — a pseudo RNG. Since they function thanks to inserted algorithms and seed number(s), no external inputs or manipulations are therefore required.

3. 100%

Simple numbers and signs can be used as jargon notions. In this case, the need to receive all the rewards and collectibles during the round/game is meant. Here are some other samples of how mathematics and video games can be connected:

4X doesn’t determine graphics quality or something like that. On the contrary, this term denotes a special genre of strategies that require participants to exterminate, expand, explore, and exploit.

1v1 denotes the number of players who have to compete against each other. However, any grouping can be required.

4. Frag

It is a classic term for first-person shooter games and means killing someone.

5. Grinding

To tell the truth, the process hidden under this notion is hated by the majority of players. It means that they have to wait a particular amount of time for useless tasks to be completed. Otherwise, they can’t make the next move in the plot development.

6. QTE

Quick-time events are self-explanatory in their nature. They require great reactions from participants in order to avoid unexpected damages during the session. Their random essence isn’t really beloved.

7. N00b

You shouldn’t be offended when you hear this form of addressing to players — it is used to determine game beginners.

8. AFK

This warning is received by players who spent time in the game without player actions. Otherwise, such participants will be disconnected. There may also be additional punishments, which are defined by the organization’s terms and conditions (please check the rules attentively).

9. PvP/PvE

That is how service providers, including gambling establishments as well, define mode when players have to compete against real or AI components.

10. Smurf

Smurfs in video games aren’t to be misunderstood with worldwide famous cartoon characters with blue skin tones and elegant white clothes. Unlike smurf beings, the analog term for players means the setting up a second (the quantity may vary) account by a professional gamer. This is necessary to achieve extra bonuses. In the field of gambling, the creation of multiple accounts within the same domain is forbidden — then it decodes a money-laundering enthusiast.

11. Pwned

If you receive a victory over the other player, that means he or she is thus pwned.

12. Ficheur

This notion is applied in American roulette video games for a special tool that separates chips of different shades.

13. K/D

This ratio defines how many kills and deaths the player of shooters has on his/her record.

14. XP/EXP

The secret of these acronyms is simple — both refer to the experience points.

15. Ragequit

If you leave the game in anger and because you are too upset that something goes wrong, you are a rage quitter.

16. Ping

It is a unique measure that defines how much time the road is for your server information to be sent to the solution’s server and be received back.

17. Cheater

It denotes a person who is acting unfairly to receive more rewards and progress in the activity. In gambling, they are known as high rollers. These whales are always interested in wagering large prizes and jackpots.

18. Cheesing

With the help of this tactic, players can succeed in the fight easier — no skills are required. By some means, it is similar to the previous notion.

19. Free-for-all

Try to frag as many characters as possible during such a deathmatch!

20. DPM/DPS

The amount of damage is calculated per minute and per second — use it to check your efficiency.

Wrap It Up

Slang in video games and related industries (such as gambling) is frequently updated. So some notions will make you sound like a pro, while others will turn you into an old-fashioned person with a style of speech to be modernized. The key secret of staying on the safe side is to keep on learning new terms and be not afraid of making a mistake — it will only make the gaming process more fun.