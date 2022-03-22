What Does Your Birth Month Flower Say About You?

If you love your daily horoscope, find inspiration from your zodiac sign, or keep a keen eye on the astrology section, it’s time to introduce you to birth month flowers. Not unlike birthstones, there is a birth flower for each month, each with its symbolic meaning and history. While some may suggest that birth flowers could help determine a person’s characteristics, we’ll let you decide for yourself. Keep reading to discover your birth month flower and what it says about you.

Birth Month Flowers

Before we begin, we have to address the Elephant Ear Plant in the room. As you’ll soon find out, the selection of birth month flowers is geared towards the northern hemisphere and its seasons. Unlike us Aussies, who celebrate Christmas on the beach, those in the northern hemisphere celebrate it by the fire.

The tradition of giving flowers on someone’s birthday goes way back to Roman times. However, you couldn’t exactly waltz into your local florist for your pick of the bunch back then. Flowers are seasonal and depending on where you were in the ancient world, let alone when, certain flowers gained popularity and quickly became associated with that month.

Of course, with Roman domination in the northern hemisphere, you can see how this list came to be.

That being said, the meaning behind each birth month flower goes much deeper than what season it is, with each flower signalling a myriad of emotions and themes that you can incorporate into your next floral arrangement or a birthday bouquet to a loved one.

What is my birth month flower?

January – Carnation & Snowdrop

Christmas has come and gone, and snow is still likely falling in the northern hemisphere, while those in the south are looking forward to another two months of beach weather.

The January birth month flower is typically reserved for the pink, red and white Carnation. However, the delicate Snowdrop is also associated with the beginning of the year.

Each carnation colour symbolises a range of emotions, with pink expressing affection, red displaying love and affirmation, and white representing innocence. On the other hand, the dainty snowdrop flower conveys hope and beauty.

February – Violet & Primrose

While the rose has a monopoly on Valentine’s Day, the humble Violet and its dear friend Primrose call February home.

As the February birth month flower, Violets depart from the love and romance of Roses to instead signal loyalty and faithfulness. The Primrose, however, goes much deeper. If you can’t live without someone, this is the flower you present to them in February.

March – Daffodil & Jonquil

The Daffodil isn’t the only flower that belongs to the narcissus family on this list, but it’s certainly a favourite down under. Daffodils, just like Jonquil, represent a love that cannot be matched. Both March birth month flowers represent the first signs of Spring in the northern hemisphere, whereas those in the south won’t see them until September.

April – Daisy & Sweet Pea

The April birth month flowers of Daisy and Sweet Pea share something in common: innocence. While Daisies express loyalty and purity, Sweet Peas add a touch of blissful pleasure.

May – Lily of the Valley & Hawthorn

No, May’s birth month flower is not where the Hawks call home. Hawthorn is a deciduous plant known for its attractive flowers and fruits. Producing clusters of pink or white flowers, Hawthorn expresses hope and supreme happiness for the owner and goodwill to whoever receives them.

The Lily of the Valley, on the other hand, conveys sweetness, humility and a return to happiness.

June – Rose & Honeysuckle

Smack bang in the middle of the year is the flower to rule all flowers, the rose. Alongside the Honeysuckle as the June birth month flower, the rose expresses many emotions. While love and romance is clearly its strong suit, you’d be surprised to learn they can also represent the opposite.

Although red roses undoubtedly represent love and pink roses affection, their yellow brethren have been seen as an expression of jealousy. Though we prefer to think of them as symbols of joy and cheer

Also representative of June is the Honeysuckle. This incredibly intricate flower represents everlasting love, making it the perfect accompaniment to a dozen roses.

July – Larkspur & Water Lily

Colours play a crucial role in the meanings behind birth month flowers. The July birth month flowers are no different, with each colour of Larkspur expressing various emotions, from fickleness pink, white happiness and the purple glow of true love’s first kiss. The regal water lily, however, represents purity and majesty. Known as Nymphaea, from the Greek word nymph, the Water Lily directly represents a feminine spirit that inhabits rivers and forests.

August – Gladiolus & Poppy

Despite representing a heart “pierced with love,” the Gladiolus is relatively far away from Valentine’s Day as one of the August birth month flowers. However, unlike Cupid, who held a bow, Gladiolus is given its name from its sword-like shape. Gladiolus also represents calm, remembrance, integrity and infatuation.

Then there’s the Poppy. Depending on its colour, the poppy can mean various things. Red represents pleasure, while yellow is an intention for wealth and success. White poppies, however, are given as consolation, typically used to honour those lost in battle, though they have different historical meanings.

September – Aster & Morning Glory

The vibrant colours of Asters make the September birth month flower a favourite for lovers. Combined with the affectionate themes of Morning Glory, these two flowers produce a potent cocktail of devotion. Blooming early in the morning, before curling away later in the day, Morning Glory grow in vines, covering structures like fences, trellises, and arbours in their colourful, trumpet-shaped blossoms of red, orange, pink, purple and even white.

October – Marigold & Cosmos

Considered the flowers of fall, the October birth month flower Marigold bloom with beautiful autumnal colours and spicy scent. An ancient flower with roots to Aztec culture, the flower was attributed magical, religious and medicinal properties and were often remedies for inflammation and other skin issues. Ironically, marigolds represent stubbornness and determination while also symbolising warmth and creativity. While these ideals may clash, they accurately represent passionate and hardworking individuals.

On the other hand, Cosmos relates to the order and harmony of the universe, an attribute derived from the uniform appearance of its petals.

November – Chrysanthemum

The only solo birth month flower on our list is Chrysanthemum. First cultivated in Ancient China in the 15th century, these stunning flowers are now accessible worldwide all year round. The solo November birth month flower is available in various colours, each with its own unique meaning.

Red: love and deep passion.

Yellow: unrequited love or sorrow.

White: loyalty and honesty.

Violet: goodwill and prosperity.

December – Narcissus & Holly

It doesn’t get much more festive or joyful than the Holly. However, this December birth month flower isn’t actually a flower; it’s a plant. Producing dark green leaves and bright red berries, you can see why the Holly has come to represent December and Christmas time. Once a pagan symbol of fertility and protection from evil spirits, Holly’s are more commonly known for their expression of fortune, peace and, of course, a merry Christmas.

Then there’s the other Narcissus on our list, especially its white variant, which conveys admiration and adoration for a loved one. Essentially, a narcissus is like that Bruno Mars song. When given to another, it means you think they’re beautiful just the way they are.

