3 Benefits of Investing in and Maintaining Company Cars

As a business owner, you’ve found having a company car or fleet to benefit and better serve your employees offers a number of advantages, particularly when they head out on business trips and other work-related activities.

In particular, investing in a company car eliminates the need for certain employees to purchase their own vehicle or maintain one for business purposes. It can also be a perk reserved for high-achieving employees.

Of course, it goes without saying that keeping your fleet of company cars well-maintained is a must. With that in mind, here are several reasons why you should invest in and maintain your company cars.

1. They’re Friendly to the Environment

Investing in company cars can be an extremely eco-friendly choice. Instead of four employees driving their own vehicles to an important business meeting, they can carpool together, thus taking three vehicles off the road.

And since they’re carpooling — and protecting the environment in the process — your employees can also use the HOV lane, which usually moves traffic along at a better clip and can help with fuel efficiency.

But to really up the “green” factor, consider investing in hybrid or semi-electric company cars. In fact, hybrid cars not only get better gas mileage — this is bound to benefit your pocketbook — but this lower fuel consumption means there are fewer carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere.

2. They Help Promote Your Business Image

Whether you decide to slap a company logo on your vehicles or merely invest in a new make and model, the decision will ultimately play a large role in how your brand is perceived. According to Motus, fair or not, the vehicles your employees drive to and from various business appointments can raise some eyebrows — which is ultimately under your control.

For example, if your top-performing sales staff show up for a meeting with a big-name client in an old beater car, it may reflect poorly on your company. A good way around this potential issue is to provide your team with relatively new, clean cars that look professional.

3. They Can Serve as an Attractive Perk

Then again, a company car can also serve as a figurative carrot on a stick that can be used to influence whether a job candidate decides to come work for you.

In particular, if your day-to-day operations require some time away from the office, promoting the fact that they don’t have to subject their own vehicle to extra wear and tear can be an attractive option.

Additionally, a company car can also be promoted as a perk of sorts for your high-achieving employees, which, ultimately, can inspire your entire team to work as hard as possible to earn the use of the company car.

Maintenance Tips for Company Cars

Of course, like owning your own vehicle, the initial investment won’t be the last time you spend money on it. In order to keep your employees as safe as possible while behind the wheel, make sure each company car is regularly maintained.

For example, check the tires on a routine basis to determine whether they’re in good shape, don’t have any punctures, feature enough tread and are free of signs of dry rot.

Noticing some or all of your vehicles’ tires need to be replaced? Check out the deals at TireBuyer.com, an e-commerce site that sells a variety of tires at budget-friendly prices. In addition to maintaining each vehicle’s tires, it’s also imperative to keep each vehicle up to date on services and repairs.

Unsure about how to keep up with some everyday auto-basics? CarCare.com has enlisted a helpful infographic and checklist to help you determine which checks and services need to be performed and when, including several that can be done on-site.