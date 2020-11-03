3 easy ways to conquer your anxiety and nail your job interview

Whether you’re returning to or entering the workforce for the first time, it can feel exciting and anxiety-inducing at the same time.

Applying for suitable employment can be a great opportunity to learn more about your strengths, and sending off well-written resumes to employers is the best first step to giving off a good impression right off the bat.

Additionally, when it comes to finding a job, you also have to attend a job interview. This is where your potential employer can find out more about you, and gauge your skills and interests to see if you’ll be a good fit for the position.

For many, the concept of sitting down for a job interview can be unnerving, and it can be hard to figure out how to put your best foot forward.

It’s understandable to feel a bit nervous about this point of the employment process, but it’s also important to learn good coping strategies so you are able to nail your job interview.

Below, 3 easy ways to conquer your interview anxiety, so you can impress potential employers!

1. Research the Company

Prior to the interview, it’s a good idea to research the company that you are applying for. Knowing a bit about the company can positively set you apart.

Look at the company values, and objectives, this will not only help you feel more prepared to come in and answer questions, it will also give you a good feel for the type of company that you will potentially be employed in.

2. Arrive Early

Give yourself enough time to arrive early to the interview. This will provide you with the opportunity to be calm and composed. Timeliness and organisation are great skills and traits to show a potential employer.

When you plan to be early, you won’t be rushed or flustered when you arrive. Aim to be there at least 15 minutes prior to the interview, to give yourself ample time to prepare and destress.

3. Take deep breaths

It’s important to remember that something as simple as taking deep breaths can help you to calm yourself and keep the anxiety at bay. Remember to speak confidently and clearly, and to breathe deeply if you feel as though you are getting more nervous.

It’s also a good idea to take some water with you into the interview, whether it’s your own water bottle, or if you have been offered a drink prior to the start of the interview. Taking or accepting a drink can give you a much needed break and give you a little bit more time to respond to a question that has been asked of you.

Interviews can be frightening at times, but it’s important not to let your anxiety get the best of you, and use effective coping strategies to help you get through them. Keep a friendly and engaged manner, and let your passion shine through during the interview. Your enthusiasm is a key point that employers will love – it shows that you’re eager to learn and work, and that you’re excited for the opportunity to be considered for a position in their company.

Remember, don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are many organisations that work tirelessly to assist people with a disability, such as anxiety, find meaningful employment and a fulfilling job. If you need help, reach out to such a disability employment services organisation today for a personalised job plan, support and guidance.