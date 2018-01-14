3 pieces of must have furniture for a cool bedroom

The bedroom is the place where we spend most of our time when we are not at work, school, or somewhere else where we have to be. Because humans need at least six to seven hours of sleep to function every day, the bed should be the centerpiece of the bedroom. We don’t mean that it should be located right in the middle of the room or that it should take up as much space as possible.

But the fact of the matter is that getting a comfortable bed and mattress should be your top priority if you’re looking to enjoy the time you spend in your bedroom. We’ve created a list of three essential furniture pieces that you ought to consider if you plan to make the most of your bedroom. Check it out below.

1. A loft bed

Loft beds are becoming increasingly popular with every year that goes by, and that’s due to the fact that they are real space savers.

In an apartment where you have to crowd all of your belongings and still manage to move around, a loft bed can make all the difference, especially if you work at home. If you’re having second thoughts about whether or not this type of furniture is the right way of going about things, maybe you should read an interesting article on loft beds.

2. One or two nightstands

Depending on the number of people that will be sleeping in that bed, it is a good idea to start scouring the market for nightstands. That is unless you’re going to choose a loft bed, in which case you won’t have the means to install a nightstand in the air.

However, if you are rather crafty or love DIY-ing, we’re sure that you can come up with something even under that circumstance. With regular beds, though, a nightstand can mean the world to anyone. It’s the spot where you can leave the book you’re reading every night before you go to bed, and it’s also the place where you can leave your tea or coffee if you like enjoying some drinks while watching TV or while you’re reading.

It goes without saying that the nightstand should match the rest of the bedroom design. Nonetheless, since the sky’s the limit when it comes to the combinations you can make, you could choose a nightstand with a color tone that’s different from the rest of your furniture, and yet still manages to blend in.

3. A dresser

Every bedroom needs a dresser, and there’s no way of going around it. If you’re not going to use it to store your socks, t-shirts, and everything else, you will definitely appreciate the storage space that it can provide.

If you live in a small apartment, you can even use the bottom drawer of the dresser to keep all sorts of small-sized objects like scented candles, your jewelry, and everything else that you might use on occasion but you can’t get rid of. Some of these items might be gifts from your friends and family, after all.