4 Important Things To Do During A Move That Are Often Forgotten

Having a checklist of what you need to do (and several sets of helping hands) can make a daunting task like moving a piece of cake. This is the reason why we strongly recommend planning everything ahead and seeking help from professional movers right after you make up your mind to live in a new home.

The “Forgotten” Moving Checklist

Although moving to a new place may seem like an invitation for a never-ending to-do list, it is important that you get your head in the game and focus on what needs to be done.

Aside from packing and labeling every box for your move, there are several other things that people often forget but should still be done to ensure that moving day – and the first couple of days – in your new place will be stress-free.

1. Meet the Neighbors

Checking out the neighborhood and meeting your neighbors may seem like a task for another day, but you should already be doing these even before you buy your new house. While the place itself may be in the best shape, talking to your future neighbors, especially about the property’s history could be a huge help during the decision-making process.

2. Hire Helpers

While it may be tempting to try and save a couple of bucks by it all by yourself, you are better off employing experienced professionals to do the job. This may be your first—and only—time to prepare for a move, but they do this for a living. When deciding on a moving company, it is important that you ask the right questions before hiring them. According to Huffington Post Life, the qualities you should be looking for will be about their professional track record, their certificates and licenses, and whether they are insured or not.

3. Set-Up the Utilities

There are tons of paperwork that you need to deal with during a move, but setting up the utilities should be among your top priorities. According to the Balance, making sure that you transfer the electrical, gas, water, trash and sewer lines to your name will help you avoid a heap of trouble later.

4. Plan for Pets and Kids

If you have pets or kids, you should make sure to plan for them before the move. Both children and animals find it harder to adjust to a new environment, so make sure that you bring everything they need to stay comfortable and safe. According to Vetted Pet Care, animals need as much attention as they used to get before moving day to prevent them from getting stressed out. You may also opt to sedate your pet during the move if you want to be extra cautious.

5. Have a First Night Box and Sleeping Arrangement

Nothing cures exhaustion from moving to a new home better than a good night’s sleep. While your adrenaline levels are still high, you should prepare your sleeping arrangements for your first night in the new place. Have a prepared “essentials box” that contains an air mattress, blankets, pillows, pajamas, toothbrush and toothpaste, and other bathroom essentials. This can help make your sleep quite pleasant, especially directly after the hustle and bustle of unpacking. Of course, you should also have entertainment like books and board games as well as provisions for the day ready to set you off for a good start in your new place.

Moving to a new environment is can be as dreadful as meeting new people, so it is best to face such a milestone fully-prepared. Aside from these often-forgotten tasks, what else do you think needs to be done to make a move stress-free?