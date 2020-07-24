4 Online Helpful Business Certificates for Entrepreneurs

Agile Planning

Having good credentials as an entrepreneur can help you land bigger clients and improve your personal reputation. Of course, to actually attain a certificate, you’ll be required to complete tests and assignments, developing your skills at the same time. They are a great investment for any entrepreneur looking to step their game up. That’s why ahead, we’re covering 4 online business certificates that every business owners should consider.

Upwards to 71% of organizations are using some form of agile approach to their business. Similar to the lean business model, agile planning is quickly growing as a go-to strategy for managing projects. If you want to remain up to date on trends, consider the Agile Estimating and Planning certification. Not only will you have access to an online classroom, there are physical classrooms available, too. They also offer team and corporate training if agile planning is a skill you’d like to teach to employees. This certificate will teach you how to create and execute agile development projects with real world examples.

Becoming an Entrepreneur from MIT

For 2017 to 2018 school year, the average tuition at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was just shy of $50,000. Luckily, MIT also offers free courses so you don’t have to make a huge investment if you don’t want to. One of them is their “Becoming an Entrepreneur” 6 week online course. It teaches students the fundamentals of the entrepreneurial path and needed mindset. The course itself is free and the certificate will only cost you $69. You will learn everything from how to develop new business ideas, to lean modelling, and startup planning.

Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economics from Harvard

Just like MIT, Harvard University also offers a plethora of free courses to take advantage of. One of them is a course on exploring how entrepreneurship is developing in emerging economies. It teaches students how to identify problems and opportunities in various markets. Also, the course takes an inter-disciplinary look at solving social issues related to business. The course itself is free and the certificate is priced at $125. The length is 6 weeks with a time investment of 3 to 5 hours per week.

Sales Training from Hubspot

Coursera is an online learning marketplace, started by two Stanford professors. One of the free courses they offer is sales training, taught by Hubspot. What entrepreneur isn’t interested in making more sales? This course will teach you inbound sales tactics, how to find high quality providers to compare health insurance for instance, and how to negotiate better.

The first week begins with an introduction and what to expect in the following modules. The second week covers how to conduct prospecting and customer relationship management. Week 3 is all about writing better emails, providing value, and booking meetings. Weeks 4 and 5 teach how you to effectively qualify prospects and negotiate what you want.

Upon completion, you will receive a certification of completion if you opt for the paid version. This also provides you with more features and resources, improving the learning experience. Students who finish the course will also have a chance to work at Hubspot, which is another great incentive.