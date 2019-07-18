4 Reasons Spas are the Hottest Trend in Bathroom Design

Technology has improved the mechanics of these tubs significantly. That means they aren’t as prone to breakdowns and potential damage as their predecessors.

Spa baths offer a number of health benefits, including support for achy muscles and joints. Having this kind of relief right in your home can be life-changing for some people.

Spa tubs come in all shapes, sizes, and styles. You can choose models with up to 24 jets, as well as different tub materials and hardware on select models.

Adding a spa to the bathroom can increase its value significantly. Not only will you enjoy the tub, but you will also enjoy knowing you have improved your home both physically and financially.

Today’s homeowners are spending more money creating a spa-like space in their bathroom with the bath as the centerpiece of the room. People today are busier than ever and many of them need an escape without even leaving their home. Instead of investing in a trip to the spa, homeowners can upgrade their own bathroom with a selection of tubs and spas that will create that same ambiance. Here are four reasons they are the ideal choice for your bathroom design.

Spa tubs are unique. They offer a place to relax and unwind and can provide plenty of other benefits besides those listed here. Another perk is that these tubs are going to make a statement. Rather than being “just a tub” a spa will get noticed and give your bathroom a much more upscale look.

Spas Don’t Require Much Work

The one complaint people often have (before gathering information, no less) is that a spa tub is going to be too much work and upkeep. Another common deterrent is the fear that it won’t be used enough. People assume they will need to drain the water on a regular basis, spend a small fortune on maintenance, and spend hours cleaning the tub. This is not the case at all.

Thanks to modern technology, chemicals, and a new generation of spa tubs designed with comfort in mind, anyone can upgrade to spas when they are looking for a new bath for their reno project.