4 Reasons Why E-marketing Is A Great Lead Generator

Is your business taking advantage of email marketing strategies for generating leads? Inbound leads are engaged, more qualified and more likely to convert. Plus, acquiring them costs 61 percent less than getting outbound leads.

Social media, blogging and SEO strategies can bring you inbound leads. Email marketing is another effective lead generator for the reasons that we have outlined below.

Consumers Prefer Email

Many companies struggle to use the right combination of lead-generation tactics. They may pour money into social media ads, which many consumers gloss over. Ads on television and in print media are not as well-received as emails. Also, only 17 percent of American adults prefer social media to other brand communication channels.

Even though the public is bombarded with email newsletters, many of which are deleted immediately, consumers are tied to their inboxes. More than 70 percent of adults in the U.S. favour email communication from businesses. As long as you’re providing valuable information and not spamming your prospects, you’re giving them exactly what they want.

You Can Promote Additional Marketing Channels

Email marketing can open up the door to other platforms. If your blog already generates plenty of leads or you have an extremely engaged audience on Facebook, you can drive readers to those areas to encourage deeper engagement.

This is important because using one marketing channel may not be sufficient for nurturing your leads. Consumers who request your free e-book may want to devour the information, but they might not be interested in your company’s products and services. That’s just because they haven’t gotten to know you.

As you continue to send out targeted messaging and useful information via multiple platforms, you can keep these leads engaged. Additional emails can speak to your prospects’ exact needs and set you up as an authority in your field.

Directing leads to social media gives them a chance to share what they learn, which expands your visibility. You can embed formatted tweets in emails, add signup links to Facebook groups or include social sharing buttons.

It’s Time-Efficient

Although someone needs to write the emails that are included in any marketing campaign, most of the process can be automated. This frees up your staff to come up with more creative ideas.

Marketing automation software works behind the scenes. It sends out emails in response to user behavior. For example, if someone clicks on a particular link or call-to-action button on your blog, they can receive a targeted message in response. These automated messages can prompt them to upgrade their purchase, share something with a friend or learn more about a particular problem that they’re having.

Urgency is crucial when it comes to securing leads. By automating your emails, you can capitalize on people’s emotions. For example, when shoppers abandon their online carts, companies have a short time frame in which they should remind them to return.

The initial email should be helpful and offer assistance if the customer had questions or technical difficulties. One day later, another email can be issued. This one can remind the customer that the cart will expire soon.

E-marketing is Profitable

Imagine how much it would cost to time and send these emails individually. Generating leads through marketing automation lets you set up the process once and repeat it indefinitely.

This is not the only way in which email marketing rakes in profits. Captivated leads are more likely to buy from you than cold leads.

If you call ten people who may not have heard of your business before, how many of them are likely to hang up on you because you’ve reached them at an inopportune time or they’re simply not interested? How would the outcome be different if you were following up on an inquiry that those individuals had already made?

This depicts the way that email marketing can work to your advantage. Customers have to sign up for your email newsletters. That’s their chance to take the first step in getting to know you. It’s also a good reason for your business to offer something of great value for free in exchange for their email address.

Perhaps you’re giving out a free download to prospects that enter their email address. Some of these people might just want free stuff. Others are genuinely interested in what you have to offer. Their ears and minds are open. All you have to do is hold their attention.

When leads have initiated the relationship, they’re more likely to keep it going. They’re also more likely to purchase from you, which is your ultimate objective.

Think of email marketing as a way to speak directly to your prospective customers. It’s a low-cost way to generate interest and keep leads coming back for more. With technology that lets you segment your audience and automate emails, you can target your messaging to specific people and show them that you can offer exactly what they’re looking for.