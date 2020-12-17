4 Tips for Planning a Memorable Road Trip

A road trip is one of the best ways to travel. Simply load up a car with supplies, bring some close friends along, and hit the open road. It lets you travel at your own pace, and plan your exact travel itinerary down to the last detail. You have the flexibility to adapt your plans along the way and you can watch beautiful scenery flash past the windows with every mile.

Everyone should have a road trip at least once in life, but you want to make sure it is memorable. If you don’t plan the route or prepare for all the eventualities, you could end up disappointed.

To make sure you get the most from your journey, here are four tips for planning a memorable road trip.

Plan your route in detail

Although the idea is setting off without a plan and seeing where the road takes you is a romantic one, it doesn’t always make for the best experience. A road trip is as much about the journey as the destination, so you want to ensure you have planned the best route possible in advance. Although motorways will probably get you to your destination quicker, they are not the most exciting roads to drive down, so try to plan a more scenic route if possible. Although it might take you longer, you’ll be glad of the beautiful scenery to take your mind off the road. Get a map and plan your route in detail, scheduling stops along the way to see natural landmarks and tourist attractions. Whether it’s Burleigh Heads attractions in Australia or the sights along the Karakoram Highway, you’ll be grateful that you planned ahead.

Be flexible

Your travel itinerary will ensure you have things to see and do along the way, but don’t feel you have to stick to them rigidly. If the opportunity for new adventures and exciting side roads comes up en route, feel free to throw caution to the wind and go for it. This flexibility will make your trip more memorable and you’ll come home with plenty of stories to tell.

Create a budget

You don’t want to get halfway to your destination and realise you’ve already spent all your money on petrol. A road trip can be expensive, so you should be careful about your finances. Creating a budget before you leave will give you a good idea of how much money you have to spend on your trip, and how much each aspect will cost. Allocate a certain amount of money for essentials like fuel, food, and accommodation. Keep the rest for entertainment and activities along the way, while retaining an emergency fund for unforeseen circumstances such as car repairs.

Prepare some entertainment

Long stretches of open road can get boring, and there’s only so long you can marvel at the scenery before it becomes monotonous. For these periods of downtime, it’s a good idea to plan some entertainment. Create a playlist, pack some snacks, and come up with a list of car games to keep your minds occupying along the way.