Traveling solo is an amazing experience to get to know yourself and the world in a unique way. If you are a woman and you want to experience a first time solo travel we got your back! We will show you how to face the pleasure of discovery without companions, but also without unnecessary danger and risk. Between sea, city, exotic countries let’s see which are the top 5 destinations for first time solo female travelers

Let’s dive in into the most amazing destinations for first time solo female travelers.

MALTA – A friendly and open population for female solo travelers

Malta is a destination among the most awarded by international rankings, but also by the tourists themselves, who can rediscover the beauty of the sea and the specialties of the excellent local cuisine, affordable prices and trendy nightclubs. Quite and chaotic at the same time it is the perfect place for female solo travelers.

IRELAND – Green Ireland knows how to dye pink

The capital, Dublin, is suitable for the needs of very different women. Unexpected shopping, with very original shops like Indigo & Cloth, the flea market of Lower Liffey Street (Saturday, from 16.00 onwards), or that of design at Cow’s Lane. Safe and versatile Ireland have so much to offer when it comes to girly hobbies and interests!

AUSTRALIA – Land of adventures for solo women

Here they are dedicated to surfing courses in pink, ideal for those who are just starting out and do not want to compete for the best waves for gym surfers on Sunday: you can choose between a four-day Byron Bay or the girl-power course on Philip Island (an hour’s drive from Melbourne)

JAPAN – Services for single women traveling in Japan are a big deal!

Night buses offer fares and reserved seats, as well as for women only. Hotels compete to find solutions in line with the needs of their clients: in Tokyo we go from the Gracery ladies’ room-rooms to the women-only floor in Washington Akihabara.

AMSTERDAM – The Dutch city is certainly one of the European cities perfect for a female “first time” alone

So many things to do to keep things girly: from a visit to the unexpected Tassenmuseum Hendrikje, the impressive museum dedicated to bags, to shopping by MarliesDekkers, the famous Dutch designer of underwear, to a delicious break in the colorful café De Taart Van M’nTante. Amsterdam has so many different attractions for a female audience!

These are the best destinations for solo female travelers. As you may have noticed there is so much to see and do and these travel destinations could be a perfect starting point for a wider and more variegated itinerary. If you want to explore these places and their beauties in a different unique way there is something you should totally consider: hiring a car and going for a road trip!