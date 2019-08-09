5 Glamourous Ensembles for a Beach Party

Beach days call for beach parties and when it comes to beach parties, people assume the dress code to be swim wear. Yes, swim wear is the expected party dress but ladies, you can do much better. Whether you like to sit on the shore and enjoy your drinks or love to dive nose first in the water, you can wear a much more glamorous dress than a swimsuit.

For example, you can wear stylish halter neck dresses over your swimsuit, or you can wear a flowy dress. There is a so much to do with a beach outfit but of course it will need some effort and some attention to detail. Here is a list of 5 beach outfit ideas that will help you make a style statement while soaking the sun.

High Waist Shorts with a Bikini Top and a Hat

If you are a big fan of sunbathing and would like to keep clothing to minimal, invest in a nice bikini set along with high waist shorts. Remember to pick contrasting colors, as in, if your bikini is bright colored go for white or dull colored shorts and vice a verse. Add a hat to this combination and you will be dressed for a good time in the water as well as on the shore. There are many good brands that sell premium quality dresses in Australia. You can check their website or retail shop to find high quality shorts.

Monokini with Denim Shorts or Skirts

Monokinis never go out of fashion. Our grandmothers wore them, and we can rock them too. In order to get beach ready with a monokini, you can combine it with a pair of denim shorts/hot pants or a lovely denim mini skirt. You can lounge around on the beach as long as you can and then when you want to go swimming all you have to do is simply slip out of your shorts/skirt. This is a very comfortable beach party ensemble that will let you play, dance and swim, all with ease. Go for a good company that makes lovely dresses in Australia to choose a comfortable monokini and shorts.

Flowy Maxi Dress with a Beach Hat and a Purse

Flowy maxi dresses do not sound like a beach party dress, but you have to try it to know it. A flowy maxi dress gives you a dreamy look along with breathing space. You can wear your bikini or monokini under it and actually surprise everyone when it’s time to swim. When you go shopping for a flowy dress, do remember to pick a summery dress with bright colors to get that beach vibe. Add a straw hat and bag to ensemble and you are good to go.

Halter Crop Top with A Sarong

Halter tops look hot and when combined with a sarong, you can kill a few with just a smile. In this combination you can enjoy both the beach games as well as water games. If you do not have a halter crop top, look for halter neck dresses online and pick one. Pick the sarong based on the color of your halter top to bring out the glamour in the look. Try this combo with a pair of sunglasses and you are guaranteed to become the center of attraction at the party.

Lace Top with a Bikini and Ripped Shorts

Here is one sophisticated combination that will keep you comfortable the whole day and will help you participate in every event. This is an easy combination to carry. Simply get into your bikini, slip on the shorts and before you head out put a sheer lace top on your shoulders. Have one? No? Find a good brand that makes dresses in Australia and uses silky smooth laces, so that the lace doesn’t irritate your skin. You will look like a million bucks in this combination and will be able to enjoy every beach game with confidence.

Beach parties are all about beach games like volleyball, barbeques, lounging and loads of swimming. In order to have a few wonderful hours, you need to dress smartly. Layer up but yes, choose your fabrics carefully; halter neck dresses or maxi dresses are best made of breezy material and of course lovely beach colors. So, what are you waiting for? Ready. Steady. Dip.