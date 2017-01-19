5 Ideas for Making the Most Creative and Grand Entry to Your Wedding

If you’re looking for cool ideas to make your wedding entrance the grandest and most creative that your guests have ever seen, you’re sure to find yourself spoiled for choice as there are many ways in which you can create a grand entrance at your wedding.

Here are five great ideas to consider for your big day.

1. Hit the Lights

The lighting effects that are available to use at weddings these days are very impressive, to put things mildly. Many couples have made inspiring entrances with fantastic light shows that although very impressive, actually cost very little to arrange. If your budget is preventing you from going with some of your other ideas, this is one to consider as it can be a very cost-effective wedding entrance.

2. Hire a Limo

There are some superb limousines and wedding cars to hire for the big day, so if you’re looking for a wedding car in Perth, why not hire a limousine? To make a grand entrance, something like a Hummer limo could be just what you’re looking for, but you do have so many options to consider here and it’s well-worth exploring your options.

3. Sparkle

Sparklers deliver a great effect and they’re also very affordable, perfect for couples tying the knot on a budget. Naturally, you’ll still want to book the perfect wedding car with Limousine Royalty, but the moment you step out of the limo have everyone in attendance light an extra-long sparkler to mark the moment where you arrive at the reception and make your way inside.

4. Put on a Show

There have been some wild shows put on in the past, but if you’re not up for doing it all by yourself, perhaps breakdancing or doing the ‘moon walk’ as you make your way in, why not have your bridesmaids and best men put on the show with you? You may even like to take things a step further and have them put on the entire show by themselves as you make your grand entrance – it’s your big day, so why not?

5. The Paparazzi Effect

This is a wonderful effect that makes for a fantastic entrance to a wedding reception, plus it provides a great range of extra photos taken from different angles and vantage points. As you step out of the limousine you hired, have everyone in attendance snap photos of you with disposable cameras. This makes for a great effect with all the flashing lights, so discuss this with your wedding photographer and have them get prepared and in position for the entrance so as to not miss a thing.

There are many ways to take your wedding entrance to the next level, so if you’re looking to make a creative, grand entrance for your wedding, consider hitting the lights, hiring a stylish limo from a leading company, sparkling your way in, putting on a show with your bridesmaids and best men, and going for the paparazzi effect as you make your way past all those flashing cameras.