5 Reasons you Really Need to Drive when you’re in Perth

If you are going to visit Western Australia, Perth would be the natural place to begin your journey, and with so much to see and do in the region, a vehicle is essential. The sprawling city can be navigated using public transport, but it is both time consuming and very tiring, especially if you are a stranger to the region. Here are just a few reasons why hiring a car makes sense.

1. Public Transport Takes Time – Whether you are in Perth for business or pleasure, you won’t be wanting to spend hours waiting for connections, and by hiring a car, you have the freedom to travel when and where you please. For the best deal, Ace Rent A Car provide rental cars in Perth at affordable prices, and not only that, they also have a wealth of knowledge about the tourist attractions in Western Australia, and can help you plan your trip.

2. Comfort and Convenience – Having your own car really opens things up, and any time you decide to explore, you can gather the family and away you go. If you are staying in Perth itself, there are many interesting places to visit and with a car at your disposal, things couldn’t be easier. Car hire is the ideal solution, whether you are alone or one of a large group, and you will not waste valuable time trying to get from one place to another

3. The Local Attractions – Perth and surrounding areas has so much to offer, and being such a big state, WA is best experienced by road. You might fancy a tour of the wineries in Swan Valley or along the banks of Margaret River, both of which are less than one hour from the city, and some of the best wines in the country are made here. Caversham Wildlife Park is a must if you want to get close up with koalas and kangaroos, and there are great hikes if you are into walking.

4. Save Money – If you plan to use taxis than be prepared to have a chunk of your daily budget disappear on travelling, yet if you hire a car, it is both affordable and it gives you the freedom to come and go as you wish. There are affordable car rental companies in the Perth area who can supply you with the ideal vehicle, and in the long run, you will spend less on getting around and also have the added convenience of your own car.

5. Follow your Instincts – If you have a rented vehicle, you can really explore, and with useful information from the rental company, you won’t waste valuable time looking for the best places. There would be a wide range of vehicles, so finding something suitable would be easy, and with comprehensive insurance and round the clock backup, you can relax and enjoy Perth without worry.

The best way to experience Perth and surrounding regions is by hiring a car, which gives you the freedom to choose where to go and what to see, and with a range of vehicles, you will find something just right for your time in this wonderful city.