5 Tips for Staying Ahead in a Highly Competitive Market

Everyone from freelancers and small business owners to CEOs of large corporations need to stay sharp when it comes to staying ahead in a highly competitive market. Regardless of your industry, the right technology can help you keep your edge so you can stay on track and far ahead of the pack.

1. Invest in a Beyond Smart Smartphone

Leading your savvy time of go-getters is much easier when everyone has the right computing hardware that fits in the palm of their hands and side pocket of their purse. Start your search by looking into a highly functional business tool like the Galaxy Note8, which has it all. Featuring the high-capacity Snapdragon 835 processor, 33 hours of talk time, wireless charging and the smartest S Pen yet, among so much more, the Galaxy Note8 will easily become one of the most indispensable tools in your kit.

2. Make Collaboration a Priority

Staying in touch with each member of your team throughout the day — whether they are down the hall or across the country meeting with a prospect — is essential. Many companies are investing in collaboration and messaging systems like Slack. Small Business Trends refers to Slack as “an instant messaging and collaboration system on steroids.” They are not wrong.

Slack allows you to create open channels for your teams and private channels for one-on-one discussions. The platform also provides traditional direct messaging and file-sharing capabilities. Available on iOS, Android and Windows, Slack also offers an attractive range of pricing options, starting with “free to use forever.”

3. Explore Exciting and Functional Hands-Free Gadgetry

If you and your team are frequently on the go and need serious hands-free technology that doesn’t sacrifice functionality, delve into the exciting world of smart watches like the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier. iTunes, Fossil, Bluetooth and AGPtek each offer their own versions of a smart watch, but Samsung keeps busy professionals in mind with its GPS and navigation so you never miss a meeting. It also features Samsung Pay, S Health and much more to help you take care of business anywhere.

4. Offer Coupons and Rewards to Customers

You have probably seen special coupons or lunch offers come through your own Facebook or Twitter feed. Take a page out of successful business owners’ book and give prospective customers a sample to gain a full-fledged, loyal customer. Services like Woobox.com can help you manage your rewards, offers, giveaways, contests and coupons across various social networks.

5. Always Be Hotspot Ready

The modern business world is global, even when it’s local. Savvy business owners understand how important it is to meet potential customers where they are, or where it is most convenient for them. Thankfully, in addition to smartphones, tablets and smart watches, there is gear to ensure internet connectivity, whether at a Wi-Fi-friendly coffee shop or in the middle of a Wi-Fi desert. Make sure that you and anyone on your team who is often out of the office — and who also frequently meets clients or needs to jump into web-based meetings — has a mobile hotspot with Wi-Fi access for up to 15 users.

Today’s technology lets you stay ahead by staying innovative and in touch, no matter where you are throughout the day. Your current and prospective customers will love your ability to pull up their specific account details or provide high-quality Wi-Fi for an impromptu meeting in an instant.