5 Ways To Increase The Value Of Your Home

It’s a question that plagues the minds of renters, buyers, sellers and real estate agents. What increases the value of a home? As the design trends change and fads fade, there are still 5 things that will stand the test of time – lasting even longer than the homes in question. If you are looking to increase the value of your home, discover how you can by following these 5 tips.

Lighting that illuminates

Before you view a home, you want to know if it has natural light, enough light, or any light. It sets the tone of the whole space, and can make or break an impression instantly. Most homeowners will tell you that there isn’t much you can do about lights, and if you aren’t happy with what you have been dealt – just turn on the lights. Fortunately that is incorrect. You can absolutely control how much natural light pours into your home with the right Skylight Installation in Sydney. You can install skylights in the key rooms of your home, illuminating these spaces year round.

Impressive landscaping

When you pull up to a home, landscaping is the first impact your home gives. Is it a good one or a bad one? Curbside appeal has never been more relevant when considering your landscaping, and it’s not just about whether your grass is green or brown. Your landscaping would encompass your garden, hedging, driveway, tiling and letterbox. Not all of these features need to be of a Pinterest standard, but look to see which elements can be spruced up to deliver that incredible first impression. If you’re not willing to spend too much on landscaping remember that it doesn’t mean you have to add, it could be that you need to subtract some features to get a more impressive landscaping concept.

A dynamic entertaining space

Australia is fortunate enough to have a culture synonymous with outdoor and indoor entertaining. There is nothing like firing the barbie in Summer, or curling up inside with some close friends over a bottle of red in Winter. Cast a critical eye over your entertaining spaces and see what you can do to increase the value of these areas and the overall home. If you are open to some soft renovations, opt for an open plan layout as that is half the job done.

Modern bathrooms

Bathroom are always scrutinised the most. But how could they not be? It’s a space in which you are your most vulnerable, and you want to know the space is clean and modern. Adopt a simple and modern bathroom solution, and use materials like stone and tiling to keep it sterile and fresh. Avoid woods and dark colours, as they date quickly and can make the space seem unsettling. Having a modern bathroom will be a sigh of relief for future buyers and renters as it means they do not need to sink money into the operation themselves.

A touch of character

What’s a home without a bit of quirk? It sets your home apart from all the others, and it makes your job so much more fun to style. Rather than dulling those things about your home that stand out or don’t make sense – embrace them. This could end up being the unique selling point for someone one day, and individuality is always a way to increase the value of your home.

It’s hard to understand the exact value of a home without getting it valued professionally. Rather than sitting on your hands waiting for your home to increase in value – make it your priority to increase your value.