6 Great Careers in Education

Working in education is a truly rewarding career. You will be working with young people to help them learn, not just about the world around them, but about themselves and who they are, leading them into their own worthwhile careers, and assisting them to be the best they can be. There are many other careers in or related to, the education industry. Here are some of the best.

Teaching

There are many options within the field of teaching. You could work with pre-school children in a childcare setting, teaching the early year’s curriculum and helping their early development. Or, there is primary education where you would be teaching young children a wide range of topics, starting at a very basic level, or teaching older children in high school or young adults in university. So, you’ll need to be an expert. All levels of teaching offer their own challenges and rewards.

Counselling

Working as a school counsellor you’ll help young people with a variety of issues, both personal and educational. You might be helping them make difficult decisions, or deal with problems, but sometimes you’ll just be there as someone to talk to. Counsellors need to be compassionate and approachable. For a career like this, you’ll need a degree in counselling, or a cognition and development degree.

Education Administrator

School administrators work in a variety of roles. They organise school events and functions, manage teachers, pupils, and parents, making sure everyone has the information and resources they need. They also manage and hire staff, looking after school budgets and overseeing record keeping.

Classroom Assistant

Teaching assistants work supporting teachers in the classrooms. They offer children with extra needs 1:1 support, and help the teachers set up the class ready for lessons. Having this kind of help allows teachers to give more of their focus to teaching, with fewer distractions.

Careers Advisor

Careers advisors work both in schools and in the community, helping young people find the right career path. This is different for everyone, so careers advisors must be able to adapt their approach. Once an ideal career path has been identified, careers advisors help students find out what they need to do to get there.

Educational Psychologist

Educational psychologists work with children and young people, helping them deal with issues which are affecting their education. They assess children to find out what issues are present before working with teachers, parents, and doctors to find solutions. Problems that children face could include trouble at home, bullying, anxiety, low self-esteem, eating disorders, and mental health problems. This can be a challenging role, but seeing children thrive with your help can be exceptionally rewarding. You’ll need a firm understanding of childhood development and psychology. If this is a career you are interested in, consider an online MELCD degree.

Working in education or related fields can be very challenging, but well worth it. Educational jobs often offer flexible working hours, great salaries, and the reward of seeing children progress.