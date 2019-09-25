7 Mobile Applications Made for the Entrepreneurs

1. Wrike – Project Management

If you are juggling several projects at once, you will need a tool to help you keep all your projects in line and up to date. Wrike allows you to collaborate with teams, individuals and anyone who is on different projects on one platform in real-time. The app allows you to assign tasks to your employees and or team members and set deadlines. This gives you enough time to try your luck on other things and have fun while doing so. 2. Xero – Financial Management

Whether you use this application for you or your business, you should find it to be helpful as this is a cloud-based web application which grants you immediate access to funds, linking accounts and you can even send invoices. The application is loaded with functionality and is ideal for the woman on the go. 3. Zoom.us – Conferencing

If time is precious, you’ll be interested in this application which allows video conferencing anywhere in the world. Attend meetings you couldn’t make in person and make your time go further. 4. Evernote – Notes

Evernote provides the ideal platform to keep all your notes, to-do lists and keep voice note recordings all in one place. Naturally an application as strong as this one has more functionality that you may find useful. 5. Google Drive

If anything should happen to your laptop, phone or tablet, what would you do? If you have backed everything up to Google Drive you have nothing to worry about. This application stores all your data, files and anything you choose to backup. So, should anything happen to your devices, all your data is stored in a safe place. 6. Dragon Dictation

Just as any business would be, running around means less time to type out emails and texts. Dragon Dictation writes out what you say and works out to save up to 5x more on time than you would typing. You can also update statuses on social media using this application as well as text messages. 7. Dashboard

Google Analytics helps users understand their website and the traffic they are getting to their site. This allows users the opportunity toadjust what they need to when they need to and improve on quality. There are in-app tools which you can use to adjust your website from wherever you are.

Being a businesswoman in a man’s world isn’t as easy as one would think. Luckily, we have technology on our side and life is made just a little easier. If you are a woman in the business industry and need a little helping hand, these are 7 of the most popular applications used by like-minded entrepreneurial women which are bound to change your life. But shhh, it’s our little secret.

Make sure you handle your time wisely and make your life easier by using these applications. No one needs to know superwoman got a little help from technology; it can be your little secret.