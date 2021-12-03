7 Most Successful Female Entrepreneurs in the World Today

In the past, business was a male-dominated field, but over time, more and more women stepped into the business and entrepreneurship sector. Today, women-led businesses play a vital role in impacting society and span across many niches. Innovation, creativity, and intelligence are at the forefront of these women-led businesses that are revolutionizing the entrepreneurship sector. As a result, we see the many successful women entrepreneurs in the world.

However, despite this increase in female entrepreneurs, some circumstances prevent women from taking a step towards their goals, dreams, and ambitions. Whether the cause may be societal pressure, entrepreneurial challenges, low funding or any other issue, these female powerhouses need to constantly be on the top of their game.

Aside from putting 100% into their business, there is another thing female entrepreneurs can do to pass their initial years of entrepreneurship with flying colors: turn to higher education.

An advanced degree can be just what you need to acquire the necessary skills and get a deeper understanding of how business functions. This is where an MBA comes in. By far, the best degree for aspiring and current business owners is an MBA in Entrepreneurship. During your MBA, not only will you gain valuable knowledge and insight into the world of business, but you will also get hands-on training that will prepare you for any situation or challenge that you might encounter during regular operations. And if you think you can’t juggle a degree while your business is still in its infancy, then you are dead wrong. So while a regular MBA program may be a bit hectic, you can consider an mba online as it is more convenient and accessible.

Other than the right degree, everybody needs a dose of inspiration to give them a little push. We have a well-curated list of influential female entrepreneurs to inspire you to reach for your dreams. If they can do it, so can you!

Ariana Huffington

Ariana Huffington co-founded the Huffington Post (renamed to HuffPost), a news outlet and entertainment website that strives to keep people informed about current affairs all over the world. Although she worked to build the outlet, she later stepped down from Huffington Post and now is CEO of Thrive Global. Thrive Global focuses on wellness and health in a new, innovative direction. Along with knowing the ropes of the business, she also has remarkable penmanship as she has written and launched self-help books to share her wisdom and knowledge with people.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is a household name and a prominent figure in the television and entertainment industry. She was from a rural background in poverty, but she established her empire by doing shows and working backstage and behind the scenes. She hosted the Oprah Winfrey Show for years and started the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) in January 2011. The network provides representation for African Americans. The launch for OWN was delayed a couple of times, and Winfrey faced difficulty building an audience and viewership due to low-rated shows. David Zaslav, the founder of Discovery Health, contacted Winfrey for a joint venture with Winfrey’s Harpo Productions, and thus, OWN was born. Furthermore, Winfrey has also contributed to philanthropy by giving educational scholarships to colleges.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The founder of Biocon, a biopharmaceutical company in India, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, started Biocon from a shed. However, with hard work, determination, and will, Mazumdar-Shaw turned Biocon into India’s largest biopharmaceuticals company with US$870 million in revenue. The company has changed patients’ lives by innovating new and affordable ways to treat cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases in over 120 countries. From humble beginnings to global pioneers, Biocon has shined due to the careful nurturing of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Jasmine Crowe

In a world where food is unevenly distributed, Jasmine Crowe came up with a solution to ensure everyone is adequately fed. Her startup, Goodr, began after her experience at a local food pantry. Unsatisfied and discontented with the food being given to those in need, Crowe went on to establish Goodr in 2017, a smarter and efficient way of providing meals to the homeless. Her business took off as she partnered with airports, restaurant chains, and educational institutions to redirect restaurant and grocery store surplus food to the homeless. Technology helped in ensuring the success and reach of Crowe’s startup, and now Goodr has made a considerable impact, feeding millions of people across the United States.

Reshma Saujani

Resham Saujani noticed a lack of girls in computer science classes in schools along her campaign route while running for the United States Congress. To curb this gender disparity in technology and computer programming, Saujani founded Girls Who Code in 2012. The nonprofit organization aims to encourage girls to pursue programming, robotics, and computer science through programs, projects, and field trips. Since its beginnings, Girls Who Code has helped more than 300,000 girls globally, with a vast majority of them pursuing computer science in higher education.

Arum Kang

Frustrated with online dating, Arum Kang thought of a solution in the form of an app in 2011. After talking to many women, she teamed up with her sisters, Dawoon and Soo Kang, and launched Coffee meets Bagel in 2012. Kang wanted a place where people who were serious about relationships could meet, hang out and potentially make it official with a focus on quality. The app has grown and added new features, including ice-breaker information, personalized ice-breaker questions, and virtual video speed dating to enhance the app’s quality. Since its conception, the app has been responsible for over 100,000 happy relationships and even happier homes.

Anne Wojcicki

Anne Wojcicki co-founded 23andme, a human genome research company, with Linda Avey and Paul Cusenza in 2006. Her goal was to allow people access to their genetic information, which could help in finding and developing treatments or cures for diseases. The focus areas for the company are health and ancestry. The company also provides DNA testing kits that require a saliva sample which is sent to the lab for testing. Since the company launched, many people have found their birth families, long-lost relatives, unexpected family connections, and pasts.

Conclusion

Becoming an entrepreneur and venturing into the business world is challenging, but if this list of dynamic female entrepreneurs has motivated you to take your first step, then that is the push you need. If you put in your enthusiasm, passion, determination, and hard work, then no one can stop you from building the entrepreneurial empire of your dreams.