8 Ways You Can Make Your Home So Inviting, No One Will Want To Leave

Having a home that is welcoming, and cosy is the aim for most people. You want to be able to walk in your own front door and feel like you instantly relax, so it makes sense that you want other people to have the same feeling when they walk into your home. You want your home to beckon visitors and make them – and you – feel comfortable. Doing this makes your home an enjoyable and happy place to be, and why wouldn’t you want that? Your house is somewhere that is safe, secure and warm, and if you are making it so that others feel that when they walk in the door, you’re doing it right!

So, if you want to make your home the most inviting it’s ever been, then we’ve got eight tips that are going to help your home to go above and beyond. It comes with a warning though: when you make your home as inviting as you’re going to read about, you’ll make sure that no one will ever leave!

Make An Entrance

Your home is going to garner opinion from the outside, so it makes sense to let your entryway speak for the inviting tone you want to set. Whether it’s winter or not where you are, your home can always benefit from curb appeal. Make sure that the front of the home is clean and tidy and ensure that your front door is free of chipped paint and fresh. Think about the lighting on the outside and as you walk into the house. How does it make you feel? Is it soft or harsh? These are important questions that you need to answer so that you and your guests can feel right at home from the moment that they walk in the door.

Colours Count

Did you know that colours can pull people right into the home? If your hallway is painted a light and airy magnolia, it doesn’t inspire much. But if you paint the far wall of the hallway in a bright, bold colour, the eye – and the guest – is drawn right into the home. Add fun art pieces and funky lighting through the house and go for more than one type of light. Ceiling lights, lamps and even spotlights along the floor can make such an impact.

Literal Warmth

A cosy home is a warm one, and much as it’s lovely to have air conditioning, think about the people coming into the house. Warm colours, warm lighting and even fireplaces like the ones you find at Ultimate Fires can really set your home on the path to comfort. Have soft fleeces draped over the back of the sofas, and large comforters on all the beds. These things draw the eye and make people feel comfortable and happy the moment that they walk into a place. Think about how your sofas and other seating look; the squashier the better!

Bring Nature In

People love greenery and find it calming to see. If you’ve stuffed your home with large potted plants, vases of flowers with the stems cut short to focus on the blooms and small shrubs at the front and back doors, people are going to feel invited in. Flowers and plants bring life into a space, no matter what size it is and the impact that this has on the mind is instant. It’s the sort of welcome that you want to give people, as they will feel like they can settle in your space without much effort.

Softly, Softly

Large, overstuffed furnishings, soft fabrics and fluffy rugs immediately give the image of comfort and relaxation. This then means that your guests, as well as yourself, can relax and unwind in your home. Layered textiles look thick and inviting, and floor pillows just look like somewhere you can sink into and sleep. Soft ottomans that store your knick-knacks and books are far nicer to see than just giant wooden bookcases. By softening your home, you also soften the person who walks into it. No one could possibly feel sad or tense in a place that literally screams softness.

Reduce Harsh Lines

Lots of wooden, hard furniture in a home looks very rigid and harsh. Soften these lines by incorporating round and soft rugs into the space and using fleece throws thrown over the edges to take away the look of hardened lines. You want to create an image of peace and serenity, not uniformity and rigidness. People want to leave a space that makes them feel uncomfortable, but with a little movement you could make your hard lines look softer and more inviting.

Scent It

One thing that most people find is that smell can trigger memories. Apple pies on harsh winter days. Fresh flowers on the first days of Spring. The smell of fresh laundry that reminds someone of their childhood, running through the sheets hanging outside on the line. These memories are very powerful and if your house can smell delicious, then your guests are instantly going to feel at home. Have scented candles with select smells dotted throughout the house, and you can watch their faces transform as they enter your home and smell their own childhood. Failing that, bake a batch of cookies – that always entices the masses.

Declutter

If you’re anything like most people, stacks of letters, books, discarded gloves and random magazines can always be found throughout the home on various surfaces. Make a point of having baskets dotted under tables and on shelves to hold all of the clutter that you accumulate. If you declutter the home, you’re practically telling everyone you are organised and that this is a space that is managed well.

You should always endeavour to have pride in your home and make it a place that you want to be. While you do that, think of the impression that you give to others and choose to make your house something beautifully warm and inviting.