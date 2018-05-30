9 Common Things You Didn’t Know You Could Recycle

The term “recycling” most likely brings to mind milk containers, soda canisters, newspapers, water bottles, shopping bags and also different sort of plastic packaging supplies. However, you will be surprised to know that there’s a lot of other things that are recyclable that most people simply tosses away.

Baby products, cosmetics, household equipment, footwear, as well as art materials can all be disposed of properly for future use. Some things could be a little more difficult to get rid of than boxes as well as beer containers, but the planet will certainly thank you.

Here are 9 things that you perhaps didn’t know are actually recyclable:

1. Electronic Waste: Millions of tons of electronic waste are produced every year, and much of it ends up decaying in landfills. Electronic waste contains harmful and hazardous materials including lead, mercury, beryllium, cadmium, chromium etc., which can contaminate soil, water and air. Protect your surroundings and environment by giving away your electronics to certified recycling facilities. Not only will you be paid for the electronic waste, but will also be free from any kind of guilt.

2. Wine Corks: Wine Corks can be used in everything from party decorations to flooring tiles and sports equipment. Don’t throw them away! Contact organisations like ReCork or SOLE. They will collect them and recycle for other consumers to use. If you have a flair for art and craft, you can use wine corks in your many creations.

3. Crayons: You may have never thought that crayons could be recycled. Though it’s waste is not a huge issue but why to make waste when it can be reuse. You can send those broken crayons to Crazy Crayons at a small price. This can save that bit of petroleum-based wax from ending up rotting in the landfill.

4. Makeup Containers: If you’re a makeup enthusiast, you can do your bit for saving your environment by giving away your used or empty makeup containers to recycling facilities for responsible disposal.

5. Old Running Shoes: Rather than throwing your old running shoes, consider sending them to recycling organisations, like Running Wild, Nike and more. They give recycled sneakers to kids around the world, providing them the chance to play. Even, if your sneakers are in good shape, you can donate them to someone who needs them.

6. Batteries: In the past, most people were not aware of the batteries recycling. You can contact stores like RadioShack and Office Depot, that will take your old batteries to reuse them or you can also give away your old batteries to the Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation to have them recycled.

7. Inhalers: Inhalers can be recycled, so instead of chucking, send them into a recycling program like The GlaxoSmithKline, that accept used inhalers and bring them to pharmacies and broken down into recyclable plastic and aluminium. This program is available in multiple countries.

8. Cars: Using Public transport isn’t as comfortable and enjoyable as commuting in your personal vehicle. It gives you plenty of time and eases congestion. If your car is old and broken, you can sell your unwanted cars for cash and if your car is in working condition and you don’t want to use it anymore, contact one of the certified car buyers in Adelaide who accepts second-hand cars. Plus in both the cases, you will earn some extra bucks.

9. Toilets: Do you know there are many ways that a person can reuse or recycle the toilet? You can make a waterfall, use them for gardening, make art or you can call local waste management company which will crush them for use in sidewalks and roads. By doing this, you can avoid them landing up in landfills.

Appreciate the Earth! Recycle everything you can and help to save the planet.

If you think we missed out on something, or you have any tips or suggestions, feel free to write us in the comment box below.