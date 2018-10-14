A List of Easy Ways You Can Lessen Your Exposure to Electromagnetic Field Radiation

Try to avoid using your cell phone for calls. If you can’t avoid using your cell phone to make calls, you can at least lessen your exposure by placing it on speaker mode or just sending a text message. Also, when you go out with your cell phone, don’t place it next to your body (such as in a pocket). Instead, put it in a bag or purse. Also, don’t place your cell phone next to you or under your pillow when you sleep. Place it on a bedside table or, better yet, a different room. If you can turn it off, do so as well.

When it’s time to sleep, turn off your WiFi router. When no one is using the Internet, you should also turn off your router. If possible, you should place your router in an isolated area away from the people in your household.

Unplug gadgets and appliances when you are not using them, for example, lamps, WiFi routers, microwave ovens, alarm clocks, televisions, and so on. Speaking of alarm clocks, it would be better if you have a battery-operated alarm clock rather than a digital one as this kind of alarm clock will not emit EMFs.

If you have fluorescent or halogen lighting, replace it with LED lighting.

It may be a good idea to use a telephone with a cord rather than a cordless one; it may be even better if you can do away with a landline phone in your home altogether.

Here’s another thing you can do to lessen your EMF exposure: expose yourself to moving water (such as a river or sea) or get a Himalayan salt lamp, which emits negative ions.

Try to spend more time outdoors, and when you do, walk barefoot. This process is called ‘Earthing’, and it helps you ground yourself to the Earth (through the soil), which inhibits the effects of EMFs.

Take advantage of special EMF protection products such as shields and pendants, which are designed to protect your body from EMFs.

If you want to further reduce the effects of electromagnetic field radiation on your body, choose to eat healthily. Look for foods which are rich in antioxidants, such as blueberries, and go for a diet which is dense in nutrients. Some great sources of antioxidants and nutrients include asparagus and coriander.

Everyone has heard of electromagnetic fields, and there is a bit of a debate going on about the risks of EMF exposure today. Many people believe that since we are constantly exposed to electromagnetic fields, from our cell phones to our laptops to our lights and electronic appliances and gadgets, we are at higher risk of exposure to EMFs, which can be detrimental to our health. Too much of anything is bad, as they say, but what can you do if electromagnetic fields in your own home surround you? The good news is that there are things you can do to lessen your exposure to radiation from electromagnetic fields, and all it takes is a little know-how and a few fundamental changes. Here’s a list of ways you can lessen your exposure to electromagnetic field radiation.