A Romantic Dinner for Two: 3 recipes using Australian produce that you can whip up at home

HelloFresh was launched in Australia by former Masterchef contestant Tom Rutledge in 2012 and now serves up around a million meals a month to Australians across the country. Working with local Australian producers to source the best fresh ingredients, HelloFresh delivers everything you need to prepare healthy, quick and nutritious meals at home.

Each recipe HelloFresh creates is rated by customers and feedback taken on board – they’ve developed over 1,000 recipes to date and we’ve been given exclusive access to a few of the favourites. These recipes are ready to be served up in less than 45mins and are ideal for creating a romantic dinner for two.

List of Recipes:

Carrot & Haloumi Fritters with Fresh Cucumber Salad

Sticky Pork Meatballs with Crunchy Cashews

Spicy Tofu Tacos with Mango Mayonnaise

Prep: 25 mins.

Cook: 15 mins.

Total: 40 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

180g haloumi

2 carrots, peeled & grated

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 cucumber, peeled into ribbons

2 tbsp plain flour

1 egg, lightly whisked

¼ cup olive oil

½ lemon, juiced

1tsp honey

Handful of mint, leaves picked

2x tbsp hummus

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160ºC/140ºC fan-forced.

Coarsely grate half of the haloumi using a box grater. Cut the remaining haloumi into 1 cm thick slices and set aside. Squeeze the excess moisture from the carrot, then combine with the grated haloumi, spring onion, plain flour and egg in a medium bowl. Season with pepper. Form the mixture into round fritters, packing tightly with your hands.

Heat a little olive oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Carefully add the fritters and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden. Remove them carefully and place on the prepared oven tray. Place in the oven to keep warm. Heat a little olive oil in the same frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the haloumi slices and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden.

Combine equal parts olive oil and lemon juice with the honey in a small bowl. Combine the rocket, cucumber and mint in a large bowl. Drizzle with the lemon dressing.

Divide and stack the fritters and haloumi slices and serve with the minted cucumber salad and hummus on the side.

