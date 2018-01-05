Accompany Your Next Romantic Getaway With These 5 Memorable Gifts

If you’re hitting the road this Valentine’s Day, or planning a romantic getaway at any other time of year for that matter, you’ve no shortage of worthy destinations.

A week amid the stately peaks and impossibly clear waters of Banff National Park does wonders for even the grumpiest among us. A long winter weekend in Quebec City might as well be a fairy tale on ice. A quick jaunt to London or Paris promises a raft of historical experiences not possible on this side of the pond.

Choosing the perfect romantic destination is only half the fun. Truly unforgettable couples’ vacations have more tangible, tactile elements too. Make your next getaway the trip of a lifetime by pairing it with any (or all) of these five romantic gifts.

1. A Rose That Won’t Fade

One-up your hotel’s rose-petal turn-down service with something long-lasting that you can bring home to remind you of your romantic getaway, such as gold-dipped roses. To learn more, visit this Valentine’s Day guide for gift ideas and general information about the most popular romantic holiday.

2. Dinner and a Show

A dinner and a show may last only a few hours, and it’s likely you will remember little of what you actually ate or the lines from the show. That’s not what’s important. What you want is to make sure is that the feeling of your shared evening endures in your memory. So focus on creating singular, rarefied experiences if possible: dinner prepared by a local culinary master followed by a ballet or orchestral performance, the caliber of which far exceeds what’s available in your hometown.

3. A Behind-the-Scenes Tour

What’s better than an evening at the museum? An evening behind the scenes at the museum. Look for publicly advertised tours, or cozy up to museum staff who might be more willing to accommodate than they let on. The guide’s presence might preclude spur-of-the-moment romance, but surely won’t detract from the memory moving forward.

4. A Thoughtful Wardrobe Addition

Heading somewhere exotic? Don’t forget to pick up a thoughtful wardrobe addition that celebrates the local culture and provides some practical benefit while you’re in-country. Many Buddhist temples require modest dress, for instance — just begging for a colourful sarong that’ll work well in your summer wardrobe for years to come.

5. Personalized Luggage

Who said romance isn’t practical? Monogrammed his-and-hers luggage is great for lovebird couples hoping to travel in style and reduce their chances of losing or misplacing bags along the way. The real choice is tougher: roller bags or duffels?

Never Too Early to Plan

Planning the perfect romantic getaway isn’t a walk in the park — though your next getaway probably should include one. It’s never too early to get started, especially if you envision a multi-stop itinerary or expect to visit a country that requires entry visas. And don’t forget the gift element of your vacation. The right present could turn out to be the most rewarding part of the whole experience.