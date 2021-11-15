All About Wagering Requirements At True Blue Casino

Often in casino games, match bonuses and free spins are provided for players to boost their playing the game. Although understanding the wagering requirements that come with using the True Blue casino no deposit free chip 2021, free spins and match bonuses could sometimes be the problem many players face. The wagering requirement is not a new concept to those players who have been playing casinos for a long time. It would be very unlikely for you to find an online casino that would offer a bonus without including wagering requirements.

All players should endeavor to acquire the ability to understand how to overcome these wagering requirements to use the free spins and match bonuses. Are you just hearing the word wagering requirement for the first time, or are you an online casino player who is ready to start raking in the free spins and match bonuses?. Then take your time to go through this article as it provides you with everything you need to know about wagering requirements in an online casino and, particularly, True Blue casino.

What Is the Wagering Requirement

A wagering requirement refers to the actual number of times that a player is expected to play through a given bonus amount before being able to withdraw their winnings. The wagering requirement applies to two bonuses which include match bonus credits and free spins bonuses.

For instance, if a casino offers players a match bonus of 100%, that increases up to $200 and places a 35 times wagering requirement on the bonus amount. This scenario implies that the player would need to bet the bonus amount 35 times before they can withdraw their winnings from it. This means that the player would need to pay the $200*35, which would give you $7,000 in total bet placed before you will be permitted to withdraw your winnings.

While some games are simple and contribute equally towards fulfilling wagering requirements, some can be very complicated. Although casino games like slots can contribute 100% towards fulfilling wagering requirements, games like roulette and blackjack contribute less and sometimes nothing. Therefore, it is crucial to know which games you can play while using your free spin and match bonuses.

Just like many businesses, the online casino is also geared towards making profits. Bonuses can sometimes not favor online casinos as sometimes players can be fortunate enough to make the right choices which would help tip the odds in favor of them. Consider for a second, when you are presented with bonuses and play with it, and we’re fortunate to be a winner; and also continue to win enough until you manage to clear off the wagering requirements; the casino would surely be out of profits which is not so ideal for them. This is the reason why tough wagering requirements would favor casino owners.

Wagering Requirements at True Blue Casino

Addressed below are some of the wagering requirements at True Blue Casino; pay close attention to them to ensure that you completely understand the listed terms and conditions and ensure that you adhere to them.

Basic Terms and Conditions for Membership at True Blue Casino

This casino only permits players that are 18years old or above to use their services. Just as in many residents, you may only participate in any wager events if it’s legal for you to do so according to the laws that govern your jurisdiction.

This casino allows you to have only one account as multiple accounts won’t be allowed and would be closed. Players with multiple accounts would not have the opportunity to access or receive any winnings or make any withdrawals.

Accurate information should be provided while registering on the downloaded casino as any information would be kept in the strictest confidentiality. Wrong information might cause the casino to send intermittent notices to the user and sometimes later ask the user to unsubscribe.

The casino permits you to enter for your entertainment and non-professional use. Any other entrance is strictly prohibited.

The casino is saddled with the exclusive right to delete or cancel your account for any reason whatsoever at any point in time without informing you.

In cases where there is a system malfunction or game error, any winnings made at this point would be voided.

Before the withdrawal of your money, you must provide a recognized government-issued identity photo card and proof of address for verification.

The casino is not responsible for any fraud that occurs on your account as you are saddled with the sole responsibility of keeping your account number and password secure and safe.

Wagering Requirements for All Deposit Bonuses

The casino requires you to redeem your bonus before placing any bets with your already deposited amount. This is done for you to claim your bonus.

In cases where players have a pending cash-out or balance, they won’t be able to redeem additional coupons or promotional offers. However, it is possible only if the casino management approves it. If the management does not approve it, any winnings made would be voided.

When players use another person’s promotional coupon or offer, any winnings made on their accounts from the promotion are forfeited, and the original deposits are returned to the player.

If you use an” all allowed games” deposit bonus/ coupon, at least half of the gameplay in percentage must be on slot machines before requesting a withdrawal.

The casino has the exclusive right to decline or refuse any promotional offer at any time.

If you play a restricted or prohibited game while using a bonus, will void any winnings generated when using the bonus. These instructions or terms are crucial and applicable even after the playthrough requirement has been met.

Unless expressly stated otherwise, the bonus amount is usually considered non-cashable and will be removed from the amount of your withdrawal request.

No play/ no max bonuses; unless otherwise stated, no play/no Max bonuses may only be used to play slots, keno, bingo, and scratch card games. All other casino games are prohibited and restricted.

If a player has decided to use their bonus or promotion, it is their sole responsibility to ensure that any applicable Playthrough requirements are met before requesting a withdrawal.

Conclusion

Bonuses in casino games and many other games are specially provided to help players participate more, enjoy more, and be involved and stay active players. Although when players are fortunate enough to make the right use of the bonuses by making the correct choice, it would be at the peril of the casino as they would not be a profit.

For this reason, casinos must make available wagering requirements to help make it a little difficult for players to win games hence giving the casino more profits. This set of terms and conditions are to be duly followed by players at every casino.