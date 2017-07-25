Application Closing Dates for 2017 Australian Export Awards

Applications for the 2017 Australian Export Awards are closing soon.

Now in it’s 55th year, the Australian Export Awards is a national program sponsored by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), that recognises and honours Australian companies engaged in international business.

Entry into the awards is through the state and territory export awards programs. State and territory award winners will progress as national finalists to the Australian Export Awards in 12 national award categories. The Australian Exporter of the Year title will be awarded to one outstanding national category winner.

National finalists and winners will benefit from participating in the program – networking with other successful exporters, attending events including the finalist masterclass, finalist lunch and awards ceremony, feedback on their application from national judges that can be fed back into their own business plans, and receiving recognition for their outstanding achievements.

National winners of the 55th Australian Export Awards also receive an Australian Export Awards National Winners trophy and certificate, and are entitled to use the national Australian Export Awards winners logo for their marketing materials.

Award Categories

AGRIBUSINESS AWARD: For outstanding international success in the field of agricultural products, services or technology, including processed foods and beverages, and the forestry, fisheries and fibres industries.

BUSINESS SERVICES AWARD: For outstanding international success in the professional business services including legal, accounting, administration and support services, business management, marketing services, franchising and licensing, engineering, financial and insurance, market research and translation services.

CREATIVE INDUSTRIES AWARD: For outstanding international success across all creative industries including music and performing arts, film, television and radio, software and interactive content, writing, publishing and print media, architecture, design and visual arts.

DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AWARD: For outstanding international success in the field of information and communication products, technology or services that are connected with storage, retrieval, manipulation, transmission or receipt of digital data including software and games.

E-COMMERCE AWARD: For outstanding success by an Australian business using online sales platforms as a primary channel to sell goods or services overseas.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING AWARD: For outstanding innovation and international success in the field of education and training services, expertise and curriculum including vocational training.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS AWARD: For outstanding international success in environmental solutions, clean energy innovation, materials and energy efficiency, waste and water management, green buildings and R&D collaboration.

HEALTH AND BIOTECHNOLOGY AWARD: For outstanding international success in medical, healthcare, biotechnology fields for products, technology, equipment or services.

MANUFACTURING AWARD: For outstanding international success by a manufacturer.

MINERALS, ENERGY AND RELATED SERVICES AWARD: For outstanding international success in the production or primary processing of extractive and value-added minerals or energy products, mining equipment, technology and services (METS) to the minerals and energy industries.

REGIONAL EXPORTER AWARD: For outstanding international success by a business whose head office is based in a non-metropolitan location.

SMALL BUSINESS AWARD: For outstanding international success by any business with total annual sales (including domestic sales) not exceeding $5 million.

AUSTRALIAN EXPORTER OF THE YEAR AWARD: The Australian Exporter of the Year will be selected by the national judges from the winners of the categories shown above.

State and territory application closing dates:

Australian Capital Territory 31 July 2017

Victoria 31 July 2017

Northern Territory 4 August 2017

Queensland 7 August 2017

South Australia 7 August 2017

Western Australia 7 August 2017

New South Wales 14 August 2017

Tasmania 15 August 2017

For more information about the awards and to submit your application for the 2017 Australian Export Awards visit the website: www.exportawards.gov.au